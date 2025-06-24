Manchester United are planning a bid for Ardon Jashari, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the midfielder’s stance on leaving Club Brugge in the summer transfer window also revealed.

Jashari is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and was in fine form for Club Brugge last season. The 22-year-old midfielder scored four goals and gave six assists in 52 matches in all competitions, as Nicky Hayen’s side won the Belgian Pro League title.

The Switzerland international midfielder was awarded the Belgian Pro League Player of the Year and was also named the Belgian Young Player of the Year for the 2024/25 campaign.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd have been looking closely at Jashari and are considering making an offer.

TEAMtalk understands that, at this point, no final decision has been made, but the 22-year-old Swiss star is rated highly within Man Utd.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that AC Milan are keen on a summer deal for Jashari, too.

TEAMtalk understands that AS Roma are another club monitoring the situation.

New Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini has admired the youngster for a long time, and Claudio Ranieri, who is now a senior advisor to the club’s executive council, has added him to the list of midfielders being watched closely by the Giallorossi.

Amid interest from Man Utd, Milan and Roma, Club Brugge have made it clear: Jashari will only leave for €40million (£34.12m, $46.5m) with at least €35m (£29.9m, $40.7m) as a fixed fee.

The Belgian club are not under financial pressure to sell and will not give discounts, especially due to the strong competition for the midfielder.

TEAMtalk understands that Jashari himself is hoping for a move that can give him the chance to play in a European competition next season.

Neither Man Utd nor Milan will play in Europe in the 2025/26 campaign, and Jashari is patiently waiting for better options to emerge in the coming days or weeks, hoping for the right project that can match both his ambitions and Club Brugge’s firm stance.

