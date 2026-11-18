Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martinez’s performance for Argentina against Costa Rica has been praised in the national media, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ decision on his future.

Argentina hammered Costa Rica 7-0 at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba in a friendly international.

Man Utd defender Martinez started in central defence on the right side.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni decided to take off the Man Utd star after 61 minutes.

As expected, it was a relatively easy time for Martinez against Costa Rica, as he had to make only two tackles and won both of them.

The Man Utd defender had a passing accuracy of 91.9% during his time on the pitch.

The Argentine media was impressed with Martinez’s performance against Costa Rica and raved about him.

TyC Sports gave Martinez 7 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘He played as the second centre-back, on the right side of the defence.

‘An unusual position for a left-footed player, although he had already played that role at Defensa y Justicia.

‘Always clean and precise in his distribution from the back.’

Ole gave Martinez 6 out of 10 and noted: ‘Without Cuti and after Balerdi’s lacklustre performance, Licha surprised everyone by starting at centre-back.

‘His positioning made it a little difficult for him to play out from the back, but he had no problems.

‘He was substituted by Troilo.’

Bolavip rated Martinez 6 out of 10 and wrote: ‘Played out of position, alternating with Medina.

‘A solid performance, with no defensive interventions and good footwork in initiating the few attacks that started from the back.

‘He was replaced by debutant Mariano Troilo.’

El Destape gave Martinez 6 out of 10 and wrote: ‘He barely suffered and, at this point, showed much more composure than in the last match.

‘A good game, although he wasn’t really tested.’

DON’T MISS: Ranking the 10 best Man Utd signings in Premier League history: Ronaldo 3rd, Solskjaer 9th…

Man Utd ready to sell Lisandro Martinez – sources

Martinez may have impressed on international duty with Argentina, but that may not be enough for him to have a long-term future at Man Utd.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are ready to sever ties with Martinez in 2027.

The defender is under contract at Man Utd until the end of the season, with an option to extend it by another year.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are ready to sell Martinez in the January transfer window.

We understand that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in a deal for the defender.

Bailey has also reported that Martinez himself is keen on a move to LaLiga.

Man Utd may have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, but even the hiring of his Argentine compatriot may not be enough for Martinez to continue his career at Old Trafford.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 WORST Man Utd signings of the Premier League era: Antony 2nd, Di Maria 6th…