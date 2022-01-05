Man Utd arranging January deal after direct Ralf Rangnick intervention

Man Utd are piecing together a forward’s exit for the second straight window after Ralf Rangnick deemed the star not part of his plans, per a journalist.

In the latter stages of the summer window, Manchester United came within a whisker of sanctioning Amad Diallo’s loan exit to Feyenoord. However, the promising youngster suffered a thigh injury in training that caused the move to break down. Instead, the Dutch side snapped up Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson on loan as a last-ditch alternative.

Diallo later returned to action with the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 and wasted little time showcasing why he is too good for that level. The 19-year-old forward notched two goals and an assist in just two outings.

Diallo was handed his first Champions League start against Young Boys in December. Accruing more regular gametime at elite level would appear to be the next step in his development.

Now, according to United-focused journalist Jonathan Shrager, Diallo will be loaned out this month.

Diallo not in Rangnick’s plans

Shrager tweeted Rangnick has ‘informed Amad’ that he is ‘not in his plans for this season’.

With the firepower United have at their disposal and even the likes of Jesse Lingard kicking his heels on the bench, it is no surprise to see Rangnick reportedly reach that conclusion.

As such, United will reportedly ‘try for a loan deal in January’.

Feyenoord were stated in early-December to be prepared to reignite their interest in Diallo. Arsenal’s Nelson has made a minimal impact in Rotterdam, ensuring their need for an attacking jolt still remains.

Regardless, given Diallo’s stellar showings in the Under-23s over the past 12 months, there will be likely be an abundance of suitors lining up.

EXCLUSIVE: Van de Beek tests Man Utd resolve

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek has not given up hope of sealing a transfer away from Manchester United in January as a host of clubs register interest, TEAMtalk has learned.

Van de Beek hoped the change of manager at United would improve his fortunes. However, Ralf Rangnick has only given him one start in six games since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And while interim boss Rangnick wants the Dutchman to stay, TEAMtalk has learned that Van de Beek still thinks he can get away.

Up to six Premier League teams have firm interest. A move elsewhere in England is in doubt, though, given the agreement with his former agent Guido Albers.

However, Van de Beek can still get a move to Europe and TEAMtalk understands that 12 clubs from across the continent have come forward for him.

Thus far, United have rejected all enquiries that have come in over the 24-year-old’s availability.

