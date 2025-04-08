Arsenal have paved the way for Man Utd to complete a £62.5m transfer

Arsenal have paved the way for Manchester United to sign a £62.5m-rated forward who looks tailor-made for Ruben Amorim, with initial talks to quickly ramp up, according to reports.

Arsenal and Man Utd are both in the market for explosive new forwards in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Gunners aim to finally take the next step and end their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title, while Man Utd are desperate to provide Amorim with the pieces he needs to put the Red Devils on an upward trajectory once again.

One player both clubs have shown interest in is Wolves attacker, Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil international, 25, has almost single-handedly kept Wolves’ heads above water this term, notching 13 goals and four assists in 26 league encounters.

Cunha penned fresh terms at Molineux in February, though inserted into his agreement was a release clause worth £62.5m.

Speaking in late-March, Cunha confirmed his future lays away from Wolves amid a desire to join one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” said Cunha on the subject of January interest. “Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Arsenal have long been linked with making a move for Cunha and the arrival of Andrea Berta as sporting director looked to play into Arsenal’s hands.

Indeed, it was Berta who previously signed Cunha at Atletico Madrid when working as their sporting director.

But according to Correio da Manha, Berta has opted against signing Cunha in favour of pressing ahead with a move for Viktor Gyokeres.

And after the Swede reportedly gave the Gunners his approval, the door has now swung open for other suitors – such as Man Utd – to sign Cunha…

Matheus Cunha to Man Utd latest

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd can now be considered a strong candidate to sign the Brazilian who looks a perfect fit for one of the two spots behind the striker in Amorim’s system.

The United boss operates with a 3-4-2-1 formation and Cunha would bring drive, energy and most importantly, end product, to the positions behind the frontman.

talkSPORT stated ‘initial contact’ has already been established between Cunha’s camp and Man Utd. Those first steps towards a deal being struck are soon to ramp up, with Cunha’s agent due to fly to England for ‘face-to-face talks with potential suitors.’

And encouragingly for Man Utd, a separate update from Ben Jacobs claims Cunha won’t dismiss Man Utd even if they can’t offer Champions League football.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Cunha’s agent set for talks in England. Man Utd is of appeal to Cunha.

“Lack of Champions League football, should United not win the Europa League, won’t necessarily count against suitors.”

United could qualify for Europe’s top competition if winning the Europa League, though as Jacobs stated, a lack of UCL football won’t be a deal-breaker for Cunha if they fall short.

But while Arsenal appear to have moved on to other targets, it is important to stress Man Utd aren’t the only game in town for Cunha. TEAMtalk understands Chelsea and Newcastle are also hovering with intent.

