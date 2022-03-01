A summer bidding war between Arsenal and Man Utd has been predicted after a report detailed why Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz could now be available.

The classy Spaniard, 25, has developed into the complete midfielder in Naples. Fabian’s qualities on the ball were never in question, but a report from Italy has stressed his game now has much more to offer.

Tuttomercatoweb describe him as a ‘constant presence’ in the engine room. What’s more, his six league goals this season have already bettered his previous Serie A high of five – achieved in 2018/19.

Fabian Ruiz has long been linked with a move to a stronger European force. However, Napoli were never under any pressure to sell given his contract status.

Fabian signed a five-year deal upon arriving from Real Betis in 2018. But once the current campaign concludes, Fabian will have just 12 months remaining on his initial deal. Per Tuttomercatoweb, ‘there will be no renewal’.

That could force Napoli’s hand and prompt a sale to avoid losing one of their most valuable assets for nothing a year later.

Fabian Ruiz ripe for Prem raid

That’s where Man Utd and Arsenal come in, with the report noting the pair have entered the frame in recent weeks.

Also in the running are Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona. But the added financial might of the Premier League clubs could prove key.

Not only will they be able to bid higher, but they can also table higher salaries. What’s more, Fabian’s lower salary at present could simultaneously make him an enticing prospect to suitors, as well as tempt him into pushing for a move.

The outlet claim he is still on the salary he was offered when signing in 2018 – €50,000-a-week. Even doubling or trebling those wages would be a drop in the ocean for the English pair.

As such, the report talks up the prospect of a looming ‘auction’ for Fabian’s services.

Given Arsenal chased central midfield options throughout January and Man Utd may lose Paul Pogba as a free agent, the two clubs are expected to feature heavily for Fabian.

Liverpool join Arsenal, Man Utd striker chase

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who is also a major target for Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

According to Marco Conterio, the edtior of TMW, Klopp is ‘very carefully’ monitoring the Argentine frontman.

He told Inter News: “Inter are moving and watching many players, but they are also watching many clubs be interested in their players. One above all is Lautaro Martinez, who is very popular in England. Liverpool are monitoring him very carefully.”

The Reds are said to be looking at the 24-year-old as a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino.

Martinez plays centrally at Inter and would be a straight swap for Firmino. Although Diogo Jota has often excelled in place of the Brazilian in that position that season.

According to The Times, Spurs agreed a £60million deal with the Italian outfit to sign Martinez in August. However, the move never come off for a player Antonio Conte previously coached at the San Siro.

The north London outfit have now switched to other targets ahead of the summer window opening. But United and Arsenal could still rival the Reds for the signature of Martinez.

