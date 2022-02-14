Arsenal legend pinpoints Rangnick issue strangling Man Utd; reckons a ‘thumping’ is coming

Arsenal legend David Seaman said Man Utd are only going one way if their stars are affected by Ralf Rangnick’s interim status, and predicted a “thumping” in the near future.

After encouraging early signs, Man Utd have begun to stall under Ralf Rangnick. The interim manager immediately helped to shore up the club’s leaky defence. However, that appears to have come at the expense of their attacking prowess.

Indeed, United’s recent performances have been categorised by unusual wastefulness in the final third. With their forwards misfiring, just one goal conceded has been enough to see points dropped in their last two league matches with Burnley and Southampton.

Now, reacting to United’s latest disappointment against the Saints on Saturday, Arsenal legend David Seaman told Sky Sports (via the Manchester Evening News): “I think they lacked a bit of confidence.

“First of all you see the team sheet and you think that this is a strong Man United team and when they start you think: ‘Yeah this is going to go Man United’s way’.

“But there is just a lack of confidence because it is not like they are creating a lack of chances.”

“Thumping” on the horizon

Yet despite their struggles, Seaman thinks United will soon dish out a “thumping” given their impressive number of chances created.

The ex-goalkeeper added: “You have got to be thinking that someone soon will get a thumping from United because they are creating chances.”

United have failed to hold on to leads in their last two league matches against Southampton and Burnley. Seaman pointed to a lack of belief among United’s defensive corps when explaining their deficiency.

Manchester United chase Youri Tielemans for cut price Manchester United chase Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans

“What is happening here is that players are being pulled out of position,” added Seaman.

“They know that once they have scored that is not the end of the game whereas we (Arsenal under George Graham and the early days of Arsene Wenger) knew that it was 90 per cent likely to be the end of the game. We could defend a lead.

“At the moment it just looks like United can’t. I find it hard to understand why because they have got the players. But they are not firing on all cylinders.”

Man Utd only going one way – Seaman

Recent reports have called into question Rangnick’s leadership at Old Trafford. ESPN remarkably claimed one of his coaches – Chris Armas – has unfavourably been compared to fictional football coach Ted Lasso.

Furthermore, there is reportedly discontent regarding Rangnick’s approach to training, and the Manchester Evening News stated elements of the squad want Mauricio Pochettino appointed in the summer.

Seaman responded to those reports, and claimed United will only go one way if they are playing for themselves.

“Well I would hope that the players were still listening to Rangnick,” added Seaman.

“When you get to that situation where you are not doing it for the manager then there is only one way (the team is going).

“There’s an air of uncertainty because they do not know whether he’s to be manager or not. You would imagine that someone else is coming in. So you could imagine that upsetting the players somewhat.

“If you compare them to Manchester City, the attitude of the United players is totally different.”

READ MORE: Man Utd scouts given almighty shock with transfer target benched, booked, then sent off in 40-man brawl