Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Leny Yoro, and the next snare may not be far behind

Thierry Henry believes that Manchester United signing Leny Yoro has the makings of a fine defender having crossed paths with the former Lille player as the coach of France’s Under-21 side.

Henry believes that Yoro is a model young professional and feels that he will mature into a great player for Manchester United.

Yoro has broken through into the Lille starting XI despite still being a teenager and stands out as one of the brightest centre-back prospects on the continent.

Manchester United’s capture of the young Frenchman looks like an inspired move from the new recruiment team at Old Trafford.

Henry only had good things to say about Yoro and after his signing was announced in a week were United also unveiled the signing of another promising young talent in Joshua Zirkzee, there is a buzz at Old Trafford again.

“We often talk about Leny,” Henry said in assessing Yoro.

“He is having an exemplary start to his career. To establish himself in Lille as he is doing.

“He always has some young reactions, and that is completely normal. It comes slowly, you make mistakes and sometimes you get embarrassed.

“[But] he goes on to play one match after another, he starts quite often and quite often is good. It’s really good for him. He is professional, he’s a good guy, well-educated.

“I like him. He performs well. Afterwards, there are always things to refine, but that’s completely normal. Frankly, it’s really a more than positive progression.”

READ MORE – Most expensive Man Utd defender signings of all time

Yoro attracted by Manchester United’s reputation of nurturing young stars

Yoro revealed that Manchester United’s reputation for backing young players in key roles attracted him to the club.

“Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour,” Yoro said at his unveiling.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”

Manchester United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth was confident that the club have captured a future defensive star.

“Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back,” Ashworth said.

“Having had such an excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.

“This club has a fantastic record of developing young players, whether homegrown or brought in from elsewhere, and giving them the required guidance, time and patience to grow and flourish.

“Under Erik ten Hag and our excellent staff we will ensure that Leny has the perfect platform to achieve the success that everyone across the club is aiming for.”

DON’T MISS – Why Leny Yoro chose Man Utd revealed