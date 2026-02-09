Arsenal rocked as Man Utd explode into Sandro Tonali contention and Newcastle ace’s shock preference revealed

Manchester United have placed Sandro Tonali high on their shortlist of central midfielders for the summer, and how much Newcastle will command before waving goodbye and where the Arsenal target wants to go have come to light.

Tonali’s future has become a major talking point over the past week or so. The player is known to be admired at Arsenal who will look into signing an impactful and readymade new central midfielder in the summer.

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has done little to quell the noise regarding his client. Instead, he’s fanned the flames when recently speaking to Tuttosport.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer,” said Riso. “These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.”

Naturally, Newcastle do not wish to sell Tonali who is not only their best midfielder, but is also among the finest in the entire Premier League.

However, a fresh update from The Telegraph has shed light on the size of bid that could twist Newcastle’s arm, especially if the player pushes to leave, just as Alexander Isak did last summer.

They claimed Newcastle want around £100m, and believe that is a fair price given fellow midfielders Enzo Fernandes, Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice have all moved for £100m-plus in recent times.

But perhaps the biggest revelation in the story came from the insistence Man Utd are now firmly in the mix to sign Tonali.

It’s common knowledge Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are Man Utd’s three main targets when revamping their engine room in the summer. Tonali can now be added to that list.

The Telegraph stated: ‘Manchester United have put Sandro Tonali high on their shortlist ahead of the summer midfield rebuild at Old Trafford.’

They added: ‘United have confirmed that Casemiro will leave them in the summer at the end of his contract, leaving a hole in their midfield. Tonali is now firmly on their radar after his three seasons in the Premier League as they look at long-term options.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Where Sandro Tonali wants to go

Sources have told our insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal aren’t the only high-powered English side who stand between Man Utd and Tonali.

Informal approaches to Tonali’s camp have been made by Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Arsenal.

However, we can also reveal that in an ideal world, Tonali’s next move would see him return to Italy, with Juventus hoping to spring the shock of all shocks.

The 25-year-old and his wife recently welcomed their first child into the world in January and a return to their homeland is preferred if Tonali leaves Newcastle.

But of course, Italian clubs – even one as powerful as Juve – financing £100m moves is ambitious in the extreme.

Ultimately, Newcastle will do what’s best for business and if Premier League rivals are putting far bigger numbers on the table, it would make more sense to sell to a domestic rival, even if that means they’ll see Tonali in a rival’s shirt each season.

Latest Man Utd news

In other news, Gary Neville has quelled growing calls for Michael Carrick to be named as the next permanent manager at Manchester United after sensationally revealing why the 44-year-old could turn down the opportunity

Elsewhere, Kobbie Mainoo has left former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim completely ’embarrassed’ by his performances under interim Old Trafford chief Carrick, according to former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.

READ MORE: Ranking the 15 biggest transfers ready to happen in summer 2026: Salah, Alvarez, Wharton