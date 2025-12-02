It could be one in, one out at Man Utd in January

Arsenal are being tipped to launch a stunning January transfer window raid on Manchester United for England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, in a move that would free up a space in Ruben Amorim’s squad for a £100million target.

It’s no secret that Amorim wants midfield reinforcements in 2026, with major changes expected in United’s engine room over the course of the next two windows – and it could be a case of one in, one out in the new year.

Indeed, TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Man Utd‘s interest in the likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Conor Gallagher. However, it’s a major ongoing that’s on the cards, when it comes to Mainoo’s future.

Shock Arsenal raid for Mainoo

Arsenal have been tipped to move for Mainoo as a potential short-term cover for Martin Odegaard, according to a reliable ESPN journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ current stance on the midfielder.

While there is renewed confidence in Ruben Amorim’s ability to steer Man Utd to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, one player who is unlikely to play a massive role for the team in the upcoming weeks and months is Mainoo. With Bruno Fernandes ahead of him in the pecking order as one of the two pivots in Amorim’s favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, Mainoo has been limited to just 171 minutes in the Premier League so far this season – with no starts whatsoever in the league.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported interest in Mainoo from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

We understand that Manchester City and Napoli are also monitoring the situation of Mainoo, who wanted to leave Man Utd in the summer of 2025 but was convinced to stay at Old Trafford.

However, ESPN journalist Mark Odgen has now reported why Arsenal could move for Mainoo as a short-term cover for Martin Odegaard.

Critical factor behind Man Utd signing Anderson

As United prepare for the potential exit of Mainoo, sources have told TEAMtalk that Red Devils transfer chiefs are a little concerned about the rising competition to sign Nottingham Forest and England star Anderson.

Indeed, United want to have a firm message in place to help convince Anderson to join but also believe the final outcome of their season will have a heavy influence on whether they can win the race.

Securing the former Newcastle man will not be simple, though, as Forest have been positioning his market value close to the £100million (€114m / $132m) mark.

They believe in the figure due to his consistent, high-level performances and his involvement in England’s World Cup plans. Forest do not want to part with him, although they recognise that the level of interest right now gives them leverage.

United are prepared to invest in a proven midfielder but their ability to sign Anderson hinges on one determining factor.

Romano reveals Conor Gallagher interest

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are giving serious thought to a January move to bring Conor Gallagher back to the Premier League after Atletico Madrid lowered their asking price, while a second source has revealed Ruben Amorim could yet turn to a Serie A-based alternative also available for a discounted fee.

Romano has now revealed that a player United enquired about in the summer – Gallagher – will now be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid, with a move to Old Trafford on the cards if their asking price is met.

“I think there is a chance for Conor Gallagher to leave Atletico Madrid already in the January transfer window or eventually in the summer,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“This will also depend on the formula of the deal. Manchester United were interested in Conor Gallagher as an opportunity in the final days of August but Atletico said no to a loan move and they don’t have that kind of intention.”

While Gallagher has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League and would surely welcome a return to the Premier League, he is not the only cut-price midfield addition United are understood to be looking at into ahead of the January window.

Rashford move to Barca hits stumbling block

Barcelona’s decision to make Marcus Rashford‘s move permanent is reportedly not as straightforward as it appears, with the Catalan giants reported to be divided on the matter.

The Spanish heavyweights have an option in Rashford’s loan agreement that allows them to secure the English forward on a permanent basis this summer for a bargain £26m.

Aston Villa had a similar option – albeit at a steeper price of £40m – when Rashford spent the second half of last term playing under Unai Emery at Villa Park.

While Villa ultimately decided against activating the clause, Barcelona face a similar dilemma come the end of the season.

Initially, it seemed likely that the LaLiga outfit would exercise the buy option. However, Spanish publication Sport reports that there are concerns within the club about Rashford’s hefty salary.

The England international took a 25% pay cut and now earns around £240,000-per-week, with Barca covering his entire wages during the loan period. However, it appears that a permanent switch could hit a roadblock unless some compromise can be made over Rashford’s salary going forward.