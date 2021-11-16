Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham have been put on alert as AC Milan have reportedly made a shock decision over Franck Kessie.

The central midfielder first joined Milan in 2017, on a two-year loan with the obligation to buy. The Rossoneri paid Atalanta €28m (£23.6m) for his services.

Kessie’s influence on Milan has grown dramatically in the past few years. During 2020-21, he got 13 goals in 37 league appearances as they achieved a second-placed finish.

It’s no surprise that the Premier League trio of Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham are looking to sign him.

Man Utd in particular need a new midfielder as the partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay continue to pick up criticism. Spurs, meanwhile, are potential suitors due to Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte’s links with Serie A.

Reports on Monday revealed Carlo Ancelotti’s interest in taking Kessie to Real Madrid. Football Italia, citing reports in the Italian press, now provide a new update on the star’s future.

They write that Kessie will not be leaving the San Siro in the January transfer window. Milan are reluctant to sell as the Ivorian is integral to their hopes of lifting the title. They currently sit second, level on points with leaders Napoli.

Kessie’s contract expires in June, but Milan are intent on handing him a new deal. They are attempting to negotiate him down from his €9m-per-year demands.

However, Stefano Pioli’s side are playing a very dangerous game. They had a similar kind of strategy with goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma and saw him join Paris Saint-Germain for free in July.

If Kessie does not pen an extension, then he will be free to choose his next club come the summer. That is where the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham come in. They are all ready and waiting to snap him up for nothing.

Their financial power means they are more than capable of matching Kessie’s wage demands. It might not be long before we see the midfielder starring in the Premier League.

Man Utd manager target reveals ambitions

Meanwhile, Man Utd managerial target Erik ten Hag has spoken about his aims for the future.

The Ajax boss is a potential candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Old Trafford hot seat. Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are also under consideration.

But ten Hag seems keen to remain in the Netherlands. During an interview with ESPN, he said: “I live in the present, so I find it hard to answer this.

“I always want to improve my team, and as long as I feel this motivation I want to keep going, if Ajax wants that too.”

He added: “I am happy at Ajax. I can work there in a good way.

“The conditions and the climate are good. Good management and very nice staff, and not to forget I have a very good group of players, which is also flexible.”

