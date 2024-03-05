Ashworth ecstatic as Man Utd get green light for marquee signing, with replacement found

Dan Ashworth has been given a significant lift in his bid to sign Gleison Bremer for Manchester United, with Juventus reportedly warming to the 26-year-old’s departure.

Ashworth made a name for himself as one of the best sporting directors in England during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, as he helped the Seagulls improve massively on the pitch while also selling top players for huge profit. The 52-year-old left for Newcastle United in May 2022, but he looks set to be on the move again this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Ashworth as his No 1 target for the Man Utd sporting director job. After learning of Ratcliffe and Man Utd’s interest, Ashworth told Newcastle that he wanted to make the move.

Newcastle are extremely frustrated by the situation and have placed Ashworth on gardening leave until the two clubs can reach a compensation agreement.

Despite the Englishman not actually being a Man Utd official yet, he is already plotting their route back to the summit of English and European football.

Ashworth has reportedly held talks with former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter over replacing Erik ten Hag as manager.

It emerged on Monday that Ashworth is hoping to kickstart the new Man Utd era by completing a huge double Serie A raid for Inter’s Nicolo Barella and Bremer of Juve.

Juventus open to selling Man Utd target

The transfer mastermind will now be delighted, as Juve are coming to the realisation that they will have to sell Bremer in the summer.

Man Utd have drawn up a major €60million (£51.4m) offer, which will prove too enticing for the Italian giants to turn down.

As per Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is busy preparing for life without Bremer.

The main centre-back he wants to replace Bremer is Riccardo Calafiori, the 21-year-old star who has been hugely impressive for Bologna this term.

Juve will be able to both balance the books and sign Calafiori with the money gained from Bremer’s sale. While Bremer will be on the move for over £50m, Calafiori can be signed by Juve for €25-30m (£21-26m).

Man Utd landing Bremer would be a brilliant way for Ashworth to start his Man Utd career. The Brazilian is an exceptional centre-half who would add power and speed to the Man Utd backline while also being able to improve their ability to play out from the back.

In the long run, Bremer could form a solid defensive partnership with Lisandro Martinez, allowing Man Utd to move on from the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

That £51.4m fee is a lot of money for a defender, but Bremer would be able to prove his worth by helping Man Utd get in the frame for regular trophies over the next five years.

