Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has been given the green light to open new contract talks with both Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo as phase two of their rebuild kicks into gear and with the length of deal likely to be offered to the pair coming to light.

The Red Devils have won both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in Erik ten Hag’s two seasons at the helm so far, but know they need more consistency if they are to catapult themselves back into the Premier League’s top four – surely the Dutchman’s minimum requirement – this season. And while Manchester United have endured a mixed opening to the season so far with two wins and two defeats from their five Premier League matches so far, the core of young stars in their side – together with the fact their summer signings are yet to bed in – suggests things will take a turn for the better this season.

Key to those hopes over the season will be teenage midfielder Mainoo and ever-improving winger Amad, both of whom have established themselves as regulars in the United side this season.

Having spent the summer overseeing the first transfer window of the INEOS regime, recruiting five top stars to the tune of £180m (€216.2m, $240.6m), and offloading several unwanted players, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ashworth are now set to take their planning of the club into phase two by tying down their star youngsters to new and improved deals.

Now according to Givemesport, United are ready to prioritise a contract extension for 19-year-old midfielder Mainoo, who has now played 41 times for the team and also established himself as an England regular with 10 international caps.

He is not the only star on their agenda, though, with Amad also in line to secure himself a bumper extension as a reward for his progression into a first-team regular this season.

Mainoo and Amad set for new Man Utd deals. What do we know?

A new deal for Mainoo is seen as the top priority for the Red Devils despite the Stockport-born star’s current arrangement not expiring until summer 2027.

His last deal was signed back in February 2023, just a month after his senior debut for the Red Devils but before he became the regular he is today. That sees the star currently earning a very modest £1.04m a year (£20,000 a week) – making him among the club’s lowest-paid full-time professionals.

Understandably, Ashworth and Co want to reward the teenager for his outstanding progress and with sources telling TEAMtalk they are set to put a huge new five-year deal before him, with the option on an additional year, running through to 2030.

Amad, meanwhile, sees his arrangement expiring at the end of the season, with United understood to be ready to offer him a new four-year deal with the option of another year.

With TEAMtalk sources recently confirming Amad is extremely happy at the club and ready to extend his stay, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the state of play over his future.

“Manchester United fans have also been asking me about an important contract situation involving young winger Amad Diallo.” Romano began on Caught Offside. “For now, my information is always the same as I mentioned in June – a new deal will be discussed at the right moment.

“There is no pressure. There is a great feeling between United and Amad. At United they love him, while Amad is also very happy with his game time now.”

Man Utd warned off Southampton raid / title-winning coach linked

With Ashworth building for the future, it’s little surprise to see the club also being linked with another talented teenage star in the form of Tyler Dibling.

The Southampton winger recently won a penalty against United – which was then missed by Cameron Archer – in the Red Devils’ 3-0 win, with his performance having caught the eye.

Already on Ashworth’s wishlist anyway, it’s reported United have ramped up their interest in the 18-year-old – compared to Jack Grealish – as a result.

However, Southampton boss Russell Martin has sent United a firm rebuttal over their chances of a deal.

Elsewhere, fresh speculation over the future of Ten Hag has seen claims emerge over a potential successor in the form of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

And with Ten Hag continually under scrutiny, a report from InterLive claims Inzaghi is intrigued by the possibility of managing the Red Devils and amid claims the reigning Serie A champions now fear for his exit.

