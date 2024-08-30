Ashworth lauds ‘excellent’ Manuel Ugarte as Man Utd announce fifth summer signing

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Uruguay star Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day.

Man Utd have finally found their long-term replacement for Casemiro, having brought in Ugarte on a five-year contract which includes the option for an extra 12 months. It took Man Utd chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth several meetings to finalise a deal with PSG, but they eventually agreed to pay an initial €50million (£42m) for the midfield enforcer. The deal could rise to €60m (£50.4m) through add-ons.

Ugarte travelled to Manchester on Wednesday and completed his medical on Thursday night. The deal has been partially funded by Scott McTominay’s €30m (£25.2m) switch to Napoli.

In his first interview as a Man Utd player, Ugarte said: “It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world.

“The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player.

“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford.

“I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.”

Man Utd sporting director Ashworth added: “Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.

“Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success.”

Ugarte becomes the Red Devils’ fifth summer signing, following the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. Man Utd have spent over £185m on those players this summer.

