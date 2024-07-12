The next major deal Manchester United chief Dan Ashworth will target after completing moves for Matthijs De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee has been revealed.

Man Utd and Newcastle agreed a compensation package at the end of June that finally freed Ashworth up to begin work as the sporting director at Old Trafford.

Ashworth has quickly been thrust into the deep end since assuming his position, with a plethora of signings roaring towards completion.

Man Utd will pay €42.5m to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee who is primed to become Erik ten Hag’s first summer recruit.

Man Utd elected to pay a slightly higher fee than the €40m release clause in order to secure favourable payment terms. Rather than pay €40m up front and in full, United will pay €42.5m in instalments over three years.

Zirkzee has agreed a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season. The Dutch frontman has travelled to England ahead of a medical.

De Ligt could quickly be joined at Old Trafford by fellow Dutchman, Matthijs De Ligt.

Personal terms between the 24-year-old centre-back and Man Utd are in place. Bayern Munich hope to collect €50m plus add-ons and United are expected to reach an agreement with their German counterparts sooner rather than later.

Beyond those deals, United are also exploring moves for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Branthwaite has agreed personal terms with United, though two bids (the biggest worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons) was quickly rejected by the Toffees. Everton value Branthwaite at £70m.

Ugarte, meanwhile, has given the green light to joining Man Utd and the latest on his deal can be found here.

But according to a fresh update from HITC, Ashworth will make a different type of deal a top priority once Zirkzee and De Ligt are signed.

Dan Ashworth gunning for Kobbie Mainoo agreement

They state Ashworth has personally made tying midfield sensation Kobbie Mainoo down to a new and improved contract has rapidly ascended to the top of his to-do list.

Mainoo, 18, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in which he scored memorable goals against Wolves, Liverpool (FA Cup) and Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Despite his tender age, Mainoo is already one of Man Utd’s most important players and appears to have cemented his place in England’s strongest eleven.

Mainoo’s existing contract doesn’t expire until 2027, though United believe the time is right to reward Mainoo with a vastly improved deal that better reflects his growing influence on the team.

Talks had taken place earlier in the 2023/24 season, though the player’s camp put discussions on hold to allow Mainoo to fully focus on the Premier League run-in and United’s FA Cup campaign.

That decision proved wise after Mainoo’s excellent form earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. It did not take long before the United sensation forced his way into a starting role alongside Declan Rice.

It’s not expected that United will face any difficulty in convincing Mainoo to pen fresh terms once he returns from international duty.

The player is also reportedly a huge fan of current boss Erik ten Hag who showed great faith in the youngster last season.

The fact United retained Ten Hag following their end-of-season review will aid the chances of Mainoo agreeing a new deal.

Mainoo currently pockets £20,000-a-week at United and prior reports claimed he’ll be in line for a treble-your-money deal that’ll net him £60,000-a-week.

