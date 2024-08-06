It’s no secret that Manchester United are looking for new midfield recruits this summer and it appears that a move for a major target is still very much on the cards.

The likes of Donny van de Beek and Sofyan Amrabat are no longer at the club, while the futures of Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Brazilian Casemiro continue to be up for debate.

Indeed, McTominay is firmly on the radar of Premier League rivals Fulham and Tottenham, although his preference is to remain and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

But with numbers needed in and around the one mainstay in Kobbie Mainoo, the Red Devils continue to be linked with additions to Erik ten Hag’s engine room.

PSG’s Manuel Ugarte is known to be a major option, although those links have faded as talk of a swoop for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi have now emerged.

Burney’s Sander Berge is also reported to be a target, although former boss Jose Mourinho could scupper that deal.

However, Luca Bianchin of La Gazzetta dello Sport has provided an update on a player who has previously been linked with a move to United in the form of Monaco star Youssouf Fofana.

The 25-year-old France international has been likened to former United midfielder Paul Pogba, whose second spell back at Old Trafford did not go to plan as he eventually quit the club in 2022.

United battling Milan for Fofana

Bianchin claims that the Red Devils are looking to beat Milan to Fofana, who has also been heavily linked with Premier League rivals West Ham.

Fofana is highly regarded in French football, having risen through Monaco’s famed academy and made a name for himself as an all-action defensive midfielder.

The player himself has previously claimed he’s ready to take over from Pogba and N’Golo Kante in Les Bleus’ national set-up and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe came in as minority shareholder to head up the new football operations department at Old Trafford.

Fofana is considered to be well-suited to the pace and intensity of the Premier League and would be a strong addition to United’s midfield if he was to come in.

His market value also makes him an incredibly attractive option, sitting at just €30million, given that his contract will run out next summer.

Fofana scored four goals and added four assists for Monaco last season in 35 appearances and made three appearances off the bench for France at Euro 2024.

The talented midfielder could end up being a straight swap for McTominay in United’s midfield, if Ten Hag decides to part ways with the Scotland international.

The Red Devils have so far rebuffed an offer from Fulham for the player, who are expected to return with a £30m bid, while Tottenham remain in the mix for McTominay.