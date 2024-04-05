Aston Villa stunned as Man Utd ready move for star who’s finally getting the recognition he deserves

Manchester United could launch a move for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa this summer, with a report detailing Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new transfer strategy and hinting at the size of the transfer fee required.

Man Utd’s last-gasp capitulation against Chelsea on Thursday night all but ended their faint hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Fifth position may be good enough to qualify given the UCL’s expanded format next year. But with United trailing Tottenham in fifth by nine points and Villa in fourth by 11 points, the Red Devils may have to settle for one of the lesser European competitions.

Major change is expected at Old Trafford this summer, with the playing personnel as well as the managerial position both under the spotlight.

United were once again porous against Chelsea and conceded shots at will. Factoring in the clash with Brentford last weekend, Man Utd have conceded 59 shots in their last two matches.

Defensive additions are clearly required, with speculation over the futures of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans all swirling.

Evans and Varane are out of contract at season’s end. West Ham aim to make a second attempt to sign Maguire, while reports in Italy suggest Wan-Bissaka’s time is up.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a new left-back will be signed and per the Evening Standard, talks with Nice’s Melvin Bard have opened. Given Nice are owned by Ratcliffe and INEOS, a deal should be easy to make.

At least one new centre-back will be required, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite front and centre in United’s mind.

But according to a fresh update from Football Transfers, Man Utd may also move for Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa who is equally adept at playing at right-back too.

Man Utd want Konsa; FFP concerns could sway Aston Villa?

They state Man Utd initially showed interest in Konsa last summer, at which point the 26-year-old was locked in contract negotiations with Aston Villa.

Konsa would ultimately go on to sign a new and improved deal that tied his future to Villa Park until 2028. At the time the Athletic reported the feeling within Villa was Konsa was not getting the recognition he deserved from the outside world.

Furthermore, it was claimed Unai Emery’s coaching had also taken Konsa’s game to the next level. News of the defender going on to pen fresh terms was understandably greeted with glee at Villa.

Konsa has been ultra-reliable this season and has finally begun to receive recognition for his displays. He earned his first senior England call-up in November and would eventually make his debut in the friendly clash with Brazil last month.

Football Transfers state Konsa is on Man Utd’s radar and the Red Devils could test Villa’s resolve with a sizeable bid.

It’s clarified Villa are reluctant to sell such an accomplished and reliable performer. However, pressure to conform with Financial Fair Play could play a part in their thinking.

Big bid required, as Ratcliffe goes British

On the subject of cost, Football Transfers simply stated Konsa’s current valuation will be ‘significantly higher’ than it was last summer.

The reasons for that are two-fold – his excellent form this season and the fact he’s now contracted to 2028, not 2026.

The report also reaffirmed claims from elsewhere that new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will prioritise signings of players who are either British, or at the very least have Premier League experience.

The likes of Konsa, Branthwaite, Max Kilman (Wolves), Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Evan Ferguson (Brighton) have all been linked with Man Utd in recent weeks.

