Manchester United are sizing up an Aston Villa ace to replace a big-money signing they’re actively looking to sell, and how much it’ll take to get the green light from Villa has emerged.

The upcoming summer provides Ruben Amorim with his first real shot at overhauling his squad. Just a single arrival was sanctioned in January, though Patrick Dorgu will have an abundance of new teammates when the summer is over.

TEAMtalk has been informed one area of the pitch in which a major change is expected is the goalkeeping position.

After two years of error-strewn displays, Man Utd and Ruben Amorim are prepared to admit defeat on Andre Onana.

Sources tell us United are now actively looking to sell Onana this summer and dealmakers in Saudi Arabia – where interest in Onana was already high – have been alerted to the opportunity by United officials.

Altay Bayindir has proven he’s not the answer, meaning United must line up a a readymade goalkeeper before letting Onana leave.

Reports from far and wide had tentatively linked Man Utd with a move for Aston Villa veteran, Emiliano Martinez.

Now, a fresh update from talkSPORT has confirmed Man Utd ARE interested in the World Cup winner while also adding more meat on the bones.

Firstly, it’s claimed Villa have slapped a hefty £40m valuation on Martinez. That comes after the 32-year-old hinted at an exit in an emotional goodbye to Villa fans after their final home game of the season against Tottenham last Friday.

Saudi interest in Martinez is genuine, though talkSPORT claim the Argentine would rather than in Europe at this stage of his career.

That bodes well for Man Utd, while LaLiga giant Atletico Madrid are also credited with interest.

And in another positive sign, it’s suggested Villa may require a big-money sale to balance their books before June 30.

Martinez could fit the bill, especially with The Sun claiming Villa have already turned to Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher in their search for a successor.

Another factor that could aid Man Utd’s cause is having Champions League football on offer.

United will secure entry into next season’s UCL if defeating Tottenham in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Villa, meanwhile, currently sit sixth with just one game remaining and require favours from other sides to qualify for the UCL via league position.

Martinez could replicate one of Fergie’s best moves

Aged 32, Martinez would very much be a signing for the present and not the future. Nonetheless, one of United’s best pieces of business in the Premier League era did involve signing a goalkeepers already in his thirties.

After years of struggling with how to replace Peter Schmeichel, Man Utd signed Edwin van der Sar from Fulham in 2005 while aged 35.

The legendary Dutchman won four league titles and a Champions League during his six years at Old Trafford. He was also named in the Premier League team of the season on three occasions during his spell in Manchester.

