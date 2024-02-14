Man Utd in astonishing ‘assault’ to sign top Brazilian ace who’s ‘most suitable’ for Ten Hag methods

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a big transfer ‘assault’ to land dominant Juventus and Brazil star Gleison Bremer, who could form a new defensive partnership with another Old Trafford arrival this summer.

Man Utd look set to overhaul their centre-back ranks at the end of the season at the request of manager Erik ten Hag. Experienced duo Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane could both leave on free transfers when their contracts expire on June 30.

It would not be a surprise if Evans retired as he is now 36 years old, while Varane has been tipped to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. It must be noted that Man Utd have the option to extend Varane’s deal until summer 2025, though it is unclear whether they are willing to do this.

Ten Hag also has Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof at his disposal. Maguire has done very well to turn his poor situation around, though Martinez has suffered a knee injury after only recently returning from a foot problem.

According to various reports, new Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to bolster the club’s backline with some top signings during the next transfer window.

This could see Juve’s Bremer arrive in the Premier League for the very first time. As per Italian source Calciomercato, Man Utd are ready to launch a big-money ‘assault’ to ensure they win the race for Bremer, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the past.

The 26-year-old signed a new contract with Juve in December, which is designed to keep him in Turin until 2028. However, that has not put Man Utd off.

Intermediaries have told Ratcliffe and Man Utd that they will have to pay €70million (£60m) to strike an agreement with Juve. This is within Man Utd’s reach thanks to Ratcliffe, who will give their transfer kitty a much-needed boost.

Gleison Bremer ‘most suitable’ for Man Utd

Bremer could end up being a fantastic signing for Man Utd, too. The report explains how he is ‘most suitable’ for Ten Hag’s style as he is a ball-playing centre-half who can break the opposition lines with one pass, helping to swiftly start attacks.

If Ratcliffe gets his way, then the three-cap Brazil international could form a new defensive partnership with another Serie A star at Man Utd.

According to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk, Man Utd have ‘made contact’ with Atalanta about a possible deal for Giorgio Scalvini.

He is only 20 years old but has established himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe. He is already a full Italy international who has played 82 times for Atalanta at senior level, too.

It has previously been reported that Atalanta will demand upwards of £50m for Scalvini, but they have now dropped their asking price to £34m.

