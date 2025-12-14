Manchester United have reportedly named their price for the sale of Bruno Fernandes in January amid claims the club are actively looking to move their captain on, and with a near record transfer splurge in the works for an England international as his replacement.

The Portuguese star is widely regarded as Manchester United’s best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, having amassed a hugely impressive 102 goals and 92 assists since his £47m move from Sporting CP in January 2020. Now into his seventh season at the club, Fernandes‘ current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

However, with his creative role reduced by a deeper role in the side under Ruben Amorim, there has been fears that a parting of ways could be on the cards, and more so with time elapsing on his contract.

Indeed, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed last month that Fernandes’ future was in serious doubt at United, amid ambitious plans by the club to offload high-wage veterans and inject youthful dynamism over the next two to three transfer windows.

Now, according to a new report, the potential exit of Fernandes is starting to gather serious pace, amid what is expected to be some serious interest in the 31-year-old from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

While his contract contains a £56m exit clause that can be activated by clubs outside of England next summer, Caught Offside reports that, with interest growing from the likes of Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, United have named their price for a potential January sale.

And they understand that an offer worth £70m in January will be enough to see business-savvy co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, cash in on the club captain.

Caught Offside’s information certainly looks solid: Fernandes has long been a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and his is the type of profile they are targeting to help raise their competition to the next level.

And with Fletcher confirming that United are already planning for life without their captain, it has also been revealed that planning for two to three new midfield signings are already in the works over the next two to three windows – with Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba all very much in their sights and as part of a huge £250m triple deal…

Can Man Utd sign a new midfielder in January amid £87m Wharton links?

Reports on Friday claimed United are planning to launch a bid for the first of those targets, in Wharton, as soon as the January window opens.

Furthermore, while Crystal Palace value the 21-year-old England international in the £70m bracket, it is reported that United are willing to drop an above-market offer for the star worth £87.4m (€100m, $117m) bid to convince the Eagles to sell midway through the season.

Despite that report, which originated from the often speculative Spanish outlet, Fichajes, our sources understand Palace will do all in their power to block a sale in January, with an understanding inside Old Trafford that a deal will be hugely difficult to pull off in the winter window.

Our reporter Dean Jones said on a possible move to take Wharton to Old Trafford from Selhurst Park: “There are no signs of it happening. I just don’t think deals like this are going to happen in January.

“I would love to be able to reveal there was going to be a huge battle to sign him in a mega-money transfer, but all the information I have had on it just doesn’t lead to that.

“I think Palace will keep him at this stage and we will then see what happens at the end of the season.”

Furthermore, Jones has since revealed that, despite United’s desire to rebuild their midfield and get their hands on one of their top targets in January, there is a sense of realism about what is achievable and the likes of Wharton are generally seen as ‘off limits’ in January.

Man Utd latest: Links to Sunderland star are genuine; shocking Real Madrid links

Meanwhile, sources can confirm that United have a genuine interest in Sunderland star Noah Sadiki, amid a telling update on the situation and on the chances of a deal coming off.

While United continue to look at options to strengthen their midfield, reports suggest that Real Madrid are considering a move for right-back Diogo Dalot.

We can confirm Dalot’s long-term future is being discussed internally by Man Utd, and the club have been made aware of possible interest in the Portuguese international.

Elsewhere, a jaw-dropping report from Spain has claimed that United are ‘preparing a €150million (£131.7m, $176m) offer’ for Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, though such a move would be fanciful at best and appears extremely hard to believe.