Manchester United will face an astonishing sack bill of £17m if they decide to axe Erik ten Hag, with the club having to weigh up his removal as manager against FFP rules – though one pundit has named the unlikely Red Devils star who may have just saved his job.

The Dutchman has come under serious pressure in recent months, having led Manchester United to their lowest-ever Premier League finish last season and having failed to get a consistent tune out of his expensively assembled squad so far this. Such have been the club’s struggles, that a meeting of United’s executive board members and senior staff met in London a fortnight ago to discuss the possibility of removing Ten Hag as manager.

However, United decided to stand by their man, though it has since been claimed that the costs needed to sack the 54-year-old may have played a part in their decision.

Per Football Insider, the cost of such an operation would cost £17m – and potentially plunge the club the wrong side of FFP regulations and impact future transfer window.

They also state United are ‘reluctant to sack Ten Hag due to the cost, though if results continue to underwhelm, they may be forced to take action.’

Explaining the issue further, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness says Ratcliffe’s “schoolboy error” in allowing Ten Hag to add additional members to his backroom staff.

“Don’t forget, it’s not just Ten Hag but his whole backroom staff. It’s a real Dutch contingent that he has hired.

“That’s the schoolboy error Jim Ratcliffe made. He allowed Ten Hag to put this big staff together even after the talk of him going at the end of last season.

“It’s a problem for Man United, how they negotiate that. It’ll be interesting. It’s another potential nightmare for them if things have to change this season.”

The unlikely star who may have saved Ten Hag’s job

Any decision to remove Ten Hag as manager will ultimately rest with chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth.

And while we understand Ratcliffe recommended to the board they removed the Dutchman during that board meeting, both Berrada and Ashworth are of the opinion that Ten Hag should be given more time to get the squad firing and that, having backed him in the summer, it may be too soon to remove him as manager right now.

However, Ten Hag knows results must improve and he did go into Saturday’s match at home to Brentford knowing nothing less than a win was required to keep the wolves from his door.

And after falling behind to a Ethan Pinnock goal on the stroke of half-time, United roared back in the second half to claim a much-needed victory with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, with the victory taking them back up to 11th in the Premier League.

Much of the plaudits after the game were reserved for United’s goalscorers, but Chris Sutton feels Jonny Evans was equally as influential and the veteran defender did as much as anyone to secure the win and potentially keep Ten Hag in his job.

“Jonny Evans has been a rock at the back for Man Utd,” Sutton said live on BBC Radio Five Live.

“He was brilliant in his last game and he’s so dependable. Brentford have hardly had a shot in this second half.

“They really smothered Brentford and didn’t let them play. They went up a level in terms of intensity. The second goal was important for Rasmus Hojlund and they saw the game through comfortably.

“A lot has been made about what has gone on at the club and whether they are making progress, but the second half was a good sign and that’s the level United have to maintain from now on.”

Man Utd transfer news: Star waiting for Ten Hag sack / big push to sign Bayern star

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Harry Maguire is waiting to see what the future holds for Ten Hag before deciding on his own future at Old Trafford.

The England defender is out of contract next summer, though United do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

But after falling down the pecking order under the Dutchman, it’s been suggested Maguire has been told he can leave on the cheap come January. However, there also remains a chance he can sign a new deal if certain conditions are agreed to, though, for now, Maguire appears happy to play the waiting game before rushing into any future decision.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly prepared to offer Alphonso Davies a ‘blank cheque’ to sign for them ahead of Real Madrid in 2025. The Bayern Munich defender – regarded as one of the best left-backs in world football – is out of contract next summer and eligible for a free transfer.

And finally, United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a £70m striker on loan in January after he seemingly fell out of favour with a European giant.

Ten Hag record vs other Man Utd managers post Sir Alex Ferguson

Erik ten Hag win percentage record at Man Utd compared to other managers

Saturday’s win over the Bees means Ten Hag has now won 70 of his 126 matches in charge – a win rate of 55.56% – and second only to Jose Mourinho.

He is also tied with two trophies alongside the Special One, meaning statistically, he remains United’s second-best manager since the departure of the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson over 11 years ago.