Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of defensive midfielder Ederson, with Atalanta taking a strong stance on selling him in the January transfer window amid rival interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ederson has been on the books of Atalanta since the summer of 2022 and has established himself as one of the better defensive midfielders in Serie A. The 25-year-old is one of the first names on the Italian club’s teamsheet and has also turned out twice for Brazil.

The midfielder’s performances for Atalanta and Brazil have attracted interest from top clubs in the Premier League. TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all are keen on a deal for the defensive midfielder.

With Rodri injured, City are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder and think that Ederson would be a great signing. The defending Premier League champions have identified him as a priority target to replace Rodri and intensified discussions with his representatives in recent months.

Man Utd are also very keen on Ederson. Head coach Ruben Amorim is considering making some changes in midfield, with the possibility of former Real Madrid star Casemiro leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have expressed concrete interest in Ederson. Sources have also indicated Liverpool‘s interest in the Brazilian star. Although Arne Slot’s side are less actively engaged, they have asked for updates on Ederson’s availability.

However, like City and Liverpool, Man Utd are facing an uphill battle to get a deal done for the 25-year-old. TEAMtalk has been told that Atalanta have made it unequivocally clear that Ederson will not leave the club during the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Ederson is excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League, but Atalanta will only evaluate offers for him in the summer of 2025. The Serie A outfit have also set a price-tag of €58-60 million (£48.3-50m, $59.7-61.7m).

Atalanta want to keep Ederson in January

Atalanta are aiming to win the Scudetto this season. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are three points behind leaders Napoli in second place and have a game in hand.

La Dea consider Ederson as one of their most important players and want to keep their best possible squad to be successful in Serie A and the Champions League this seson.

While the likes of Man Utd and City could sign other midfielders in the January transfer window to solve their issues, Atalanta are adamant that Ederson will stay until at least June unless there is a sensational twist.

Atalanta are doing well in Europe as well. They are only two points off the playoff spots in the League Stage table of the Champions League.

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford to AC Milan, Kobbie Mainoo sale

There could be exits from the Man Utd team in the January transfer window, and one of the players who could leave for good is Marcus Rashford. The English forward is on the radar of AC Milan, and his camp are reportedly in talks with the Italian club over a potential deal this month.

Just like Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee has failed to make a huge impact at United this season. There has been speculation that the Red Devils could cut their losses and offload the forward in January. Zirkzee himself is open to leaving Old Trafford, but some senior players in the squad have reportedly urged him to stay and fight for his place.

Perhaps surprising Kobbie Mainoo could be heading for the exit as well. There have been reports that Man Utd could reluctantly sell the 19-year-old England international midfielder if a suitable offer arrived.

Ederson’s season in numbers for Atalanta

