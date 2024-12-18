Marcus Rashford is being courted by Atletico Madrid for a loan move

Atletico Madrid reportedly want to land Marcus Rashford on loan, and TEAMtalk understands the Manchester United forward would be willing to leave England.

Rashford’s future has been thrown up in the air since he was dropped from the United squad for the Manchester derby of late. After being relegated to the bench in previous games, being dropped entirely suggested Ruben Amorim is not a fan.

Reports have also suggested the same, with a few stating Amorim is fed up with the forward.

Rashford himself has since stated he would be open to a new challenge, and he is being offered that by a number of clubs.

The latest to do so are La Liga giants Atletico, who are reportedly attracted to the prospect of of landing the United man, as per TBRFootball.

It is believed a loan move would appeal to the La Liga side, who have previously shown interest in Rashford.

Rashford ready to leave England

That route could appeal to the United man, with TEAMtalk aware that he is prepared to leave England and start fresh in another country.

We are aware that Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are interested in him.

Barcelona also cannot be ruled out, after a report that Rashford was indeed aiming to head for Spain.

TEAMtalk is aware that four unnamed Premier League clubs also want the Englishman, so his future remains up in the air for now.

