Liverpool and Scotland legend Graeme Souness has become the latest pundit to lambast Manchester United over their ‘atrocious’ decision to sell Scott McTominay last summer, describing it as ‘mismanagement on an industrial scale’.

McTominay left his boyhood club to join Serie A side Napoli last summer in a deal worth just £25million, having made more than 250 appearances for the Red Devils after coming through the academy at Old Trafford.

At the time of his departure, former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag appeared unhappy at the decision while several other former players and pundits have also expressed their shock at McTominay’s exit since he moved to Italy.

The Scotland international is currently enjoying an outstanding first campaign under Antonio Conte, scoring six Serie A goals for a Napoli side who currently sit second in the table behind leaders Inter Milan.

And speaking about his fellow countryman, Souness has slated United for ever allowing McTominay to leave in the first place.

He told the Daily Mail: “Oh how Manchester United must regret selling Scott McTominay. He’s a fantastic modern footballer. A high-energy, box-to-box workaholic who chips in with important goals.

“He was 27 years old and not hurting United with his wages when the club’s ‘decision-makers’ thought it was a bright idea to sell him to Napoli for £25million.

“They’d gone out and spent £58m on an ageing, 30-year-old Casemiro, and paid him £370,000 a week. And another £42m on Manuel Ugarte. Collective transfer fees of £100m.

“Would someone at United please hold their hand up and say, ‘this was my shout’ because it’s been an atrocious piece of judgment. The perfect example of the mismanagement on an industrial scale at that club since Fergie packed in.

“McTominay has flourished at Napoli. Maybe United should be asking themselves how much it will cost to get him back.”

Nevin also jumps on McTominay bandwagon

Another former Scotland player, Pat Nevin, also believes it was a ‘mistake’ for the Red Devils to part ways with McTominay.

He told CasinoHawks: “I think Scott McTominay was worth £50 million before he left Manchester United. It was a monster mistake by United. If you asked any Scottish people when he left for £25million, everybody went, you what?

“After what he’d been doing for Scotland after that period he’d had in the team for Manchester United when he suddenly was moved a lot farther forward and showed what he’s good at in his best position.

“I know West Ham wanted him, but I’d have taken him at Chelsea in a heartbeat. Absolutely. I mean, he really has that much quality. But apart from anything else from United, he was showing the spirit every single time we walked on that pitch that that club needs, that that club doesn’t have to be anywhere near the level they want.

“You’ve got Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, fabulous players in their time, but their time’s coming up and you’re getting rid of McTominay? That’s just finance. That’s nothing else.

“Is he worth £50m now? Yes. But he was before. I’m delighted for him. I’m not even mildly surprised at how well he’s done in Italy. Not even slightly.”

McTominay excelling in Italy is even more galling for United, as they continue to languish down in 13th in the Premier League table and only have the Europa League as potential salvation this season.

