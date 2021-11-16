Man Utd attempt ‘reckless’ January transfer to cash in on big money signing

Manchester United are looking to cash in on one of their big money signings in January in a move which one report has described as ‘reckless’.

United have pumped hundreds of millions into their squad in recent years as part of their attempts to get back on top of English football. This hasn’t had the desired effect, but with the club being such a huge global brand, they can afford it.

Often these investments do not return a profit. The Red Devils are notoriously bad at recouping some of the money they have spent.

In the past three seasons the only exits which have brought in substantial figures have been Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling and Dan James.

And Lukaku was sold at a loss of £10m. This poor business means they are way out in front of the Premier League net spend table, as per Football365.

It seems they are now starting to catch on to the error of their ways. According to Calciomercato, they will try to sell Anthony Martial for €45-50m.

That figure will still be a loss on the approximate £54m the Red Devils have spent on the forward.

However, his contract will have only two years left on it come the end of the season. This means his potential price will keep dropping.

The report claims the asking price is a ‘reckless figure’ given the lack of impact the 25-year-old has had at Old Trafford in recent times.

And as a result, interested party Juventus could take a different approach. It is proposed they might counter-offer with an 18-month loan deal and option to buy.

It’s said the Italian side would have the choice to make the transfer permanent for €30m in 2023 and would contribute to the Frenchman’s wages.

However, United would likely want any loan deal to include an obligation to buy instead.

United focus in on Zidane

Meanwhile, United are in talks with Zinedine Zidane over the prospect of becoming their next manager. But his personal preference could save Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s skin, according to a report.

Reports have varied as to what approach Manchester United will take with their managerial position. On-field results have underwhelmed in the current campaign, most notably on the big stage against Liverpool and Manchester City.

That led to rampant speculation United’s hierarchy could pull the trigger and axe the beleaguered Norwegian.

Brendan Rodgers, Erik Ten Hag, and Maurico Pochettino were all linked. However, each of that trio are currently employed elsewhere, making a managerial change costly on two fronts. But Zidane would not be…

READ MORE: Man Utd talks with Zinedine Zidane are ‘on’, but Solskjaer sack could depend on Frenchman’s ‘preference’