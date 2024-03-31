Audacious Man Utd raid on Real Madrid that would’ve ousted Ten Hag signing fails, with different deal coming

An ambitious Manchester United raid on Real Madrid is highly unlikely to succeed after Fabrizio Romano brought news of a different deal that’ll soon cross the line.

It’s fair to say Erik ten Hag has produced a mixed bag with regards to the success of his signings since taking charge at Man Utd.

The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen produced superb first seasons at Old Trafford. However, both could leave the club this summer, with Eriksen in particular unhappy at his lack of minutes this term.

Elsewhere, Man Utd will listen to offers for £85m winger Antony. Mason Mount scored his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday and the hope is that moment will kickstart what’s been an injury-hit stint in Manchester so far.

Lisandro Martinez has been a clear success, while the jury is still out on goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Errors have riddled the stopper’s spell with United thus far, though it cannot be argued Onana is called upon more than any Man Utd keeper should rightfully expect.

Indeed, the fact Brentford took 31 shots against the Red Devils on Saturday speaks volumes about the amount of chances those in front of Onana give up.

With Onana’s United career off to a shaky start, multiple reports in Spain claimed Man Utd were sizing up Real Madrid back-up Andriy Lunin.

The Ukraine international, 25, has deputised for the injured Thibaut Courtois this season. Real Madrid did sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea when Courtois suffered his first of two knee injuries in August, though it’s Lunin who has got the nod from Carlo Ancelotti.

New Real Madrid to end Man Utd hopes

The Spanish media suggested Lunin could be receptive to a summer exit given he’ll revert to a bench role once Courtois returns to fitness next season.

It was also inferred Lunin would replace Onana as the starting goalkeeper at Man Utd if brought to the Premier League.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have no intention of parting ways with Lunin.

On the contrary, a new and improved contract is in the works and once signed, speculation Lunin could oust Onana at Man Utd will be put to rest.

“Real Madrid are now confident to reach final agreement with Andriy Lunin over new deal,” wrote Romano on X.

“Real want Lunin to stay and be part of their project, even if they wait for Courtois as number one goalkeeper again from next season.

“Contract proposal, ready as revealed two weeks ago.”

