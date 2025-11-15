Manchester United are keen on a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni as a potential replacement for Casemiro, according to a Spanish source, which has revealed the condition for Real Madrid to sell the France international midfielder to Ruben Amorim’s side.

Casemiro, who joined Man Utd from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, is out of contract at the Red Devils at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend it by another year. Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim would ‘love’ to keep Casemiro beyond next summer, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, but there is one major problem.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd want Casemiro to take a pay cut to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is Man Utd’s highest earner, and the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is not willing to trigger the one-year option in the Brazil international defensive midfielder’s contract, as things stand.

Defensa Central has made a similar claim about Man Utd and Casemiro, with the Real Madrid-centric news outlet reporting that the Red Devils have identified Tchouameni as ‘a replacement’ for Casemiro.

With Man Utd looking for ‘alternatives’ for the 33-year-old Brazilian star, the Red Devils ‘want Tchouameni to replace Casemiro’, according to the report.

Tchouameni has been on the books of Real Madrid since 2022 when he moved from AS Monaco.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and has also demonstrated his ability by playing as a centre-back for Madrid.

The France international has won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League once each with Madrid so far in his career.

Tchouameni has made 161 appearances for Madrid so far in his career, scoring five goals and giving six assists in the process.

Real Madrid stance on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

It is well-documented that Man Utd are looking to sign a new midfielder in 2026.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s number one midfield target.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are confident of getting a deal done for Anderson for £60million (€56.8m, $65.5m).

So far, Defensa Central is the only news outlet claiming Man Utd’s interest in Tchouameni, so one needs to treat this rumour with caution and wait for other more reputable sources to back it up.

Tchouameni is one of the best midfielders in the world, and it would be remiss to suggest that Man Utd would not love to have him in their team.

However, it is hard to see Tchouameni swap Madrid for Man Utd, who are not going to win the Premier League title anytime soon and are not even in the Champions League this season.

According to Defensa Central, Tchouameni would cost at least €100m (£88.3m, $116.2), but Madrid have ‘no intention of listening to offers’ for the 25-year-old.

Madrid are aware that even for €100m (£88.3m, $116.2), there is no guarantee that they will find a suitable replacement for the Frenchman.

The report has noted that both Madrid and manager Xabi Alonso ‘want him to stay’, but the Spanish and European giants will ‘consider an offer for Tchouameni’ if the Frenchman himself ‘explicitly requests’ to leave for Man Utd.

Madrid, though, are convinced that Tchouameni wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu and will turn down Man Utd should the Premier League club make an offer.

