Aurelien Tchouameni has been described as Manchester United’s “leading” midfield target this summer, and they will continue to sniff out the possibility of signing him from Real Madrid, per a leading journalist, who has also provided updates on three other targets for Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils are keen to add a third new midfielder to their engine room this summer to ensure Carrick’s side are well equipped for their return to the Champions League and help what they hope will prove a sustained challenge to win the Premier League title.

And while both Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have signed on the dotted line for Manchester United, the club still has room in their budget – and space in their squad – to sign a third, whose profile is likely to be more defensive-minded.

Of those they are keen on, Real Madrid star Tchouameni has been described as the dream target, though, as our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed, the Spanish giants have no desire to let him leave – and that’s despite their plans to also bring in experienced Manchester City star Rodri to play alongside him.

Those hopes are further diminished by recent claims that Tchouameno is set to agree a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, though with no public announcement on that forthcoming, the door has seemingly been left open for United to pounce.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs says there is an agreement in place for Tchouameni to extend his stay, but insists there remains a small chance the Red Devils could pounce, though agreeing a fee with Real Madrid could well prove the most awkward part.

“There’s a verbal agreement in place,” Jacobs told The United Stand. “If that deal doesn’t come to fruition, the price is the key thing – not his wage.

“It would be possible to reach an agreement with Tchouameni, but it’s about what type of fee Real Madrid would be looking for!”

“In theory, if the door opened even a tiny bit, and the price was right, Man Utd would move.

“In theory, Tchouameni is the leading target.

“In practice, we can’t say that they’re working on it because we have to respect the fact that there’s verbal terms on a new deal and at any moment the door could shut if Real Madrid choose to announce it.”

READ MORE: Man Utd chances of signing Tchouameni for ‘daft money’ assessed as two sources share Real Madrid strategy

Man Utd update on interest in Manu Kone, Alex Scott and Tyler Adams

Wisely, United are not putting all their eggs into the Tchouameni basket and they do have a number of other irons in the fire as they look to secure midfield signing number three.

To that end, the likes of Bournemouth duo Alex Scott and Tyler Adams have both been linked, while Roma’s Manu Kone has also been heavily mentioned, with the latter looking within reach after his club admitted they would be open to his sale.

Providing an update on all three of those players, Jacobs is confident the club will land on a third option before the window shuts, but feels it remains open who they will go for, with many moving parts likely to decide the club’s fate.

However, raids on the Cherries for either Scott or Adams do look tough, as he explained: “Chelsea are ahead in the sense that they’ve bid and Man United haven’t!

“Reports that Scott would be available for £60m were always wide of the mark.

“In fact, Bournemouth sources indicate they expect to keep Scott this summer.”

That stance on Scott was exclusively revealed by our correspondent Bailey back on June 25, while he has since revealed that there is a confidence at the Vitality Stadium that Scott will soon sign a new deal.

Turning attention to Adams, Jacobs added: “We’ve heard suggestions that the price could be £35 million. It isn’t; it’s much higher!”

Of the trio, Jacobs seems to suggest Kone looks the more doable, adding: “The Kone price, maybe in and around €45-50m.

“Roma do need sales, but they’ve been quite active in the market; they’re not in such a desperate position that there’s going to be a cut-price deal!”

Turning thoughts back to Tchouameni, a report earlier this week claimed the player is ready to say yes to the Red Devils if two issues can be overcome.

Fabrizio Romano has also been very vocal over the interest, and he has admitted Los Blancos will need to make a major sale in order to finance the €60m capture of Rodri.

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