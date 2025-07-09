Manchester United have made a massive bid for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a Spanish source, as Real Madrid’s stance on selling the midfielder is revealed.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs on the planet and are global brands, and both are keen on strengthening their respective squads in the summer transfer window. While Los Blancos are determined to regain LaLiga and the Champions League crowns, Man Utd’s main objective next season is to finish in the Premier League top four.

Los Blancos have already been active this summer, with the Spanish giants making three new signings after hiring Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

Dean Huijsen has joined from Bournemouth, Trent Alexander-Arnold has moved from Liverpool, and Franco Mastantuono is set to link up from River Plate in August after he turns 18.

Man Utd have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

The Red Devils are also in talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, and now there is speculation that Tchouameni is on manager Ruben Amorim’s radar.

Journalist Eduardo Inda has sensationally claimed that Man Utd have made an offer of €90million (£77.5m, $105.5m) to Madrid for Tchouameni.

Inda said on El Chiringuito as relayed by Defensa Central and e-Noticies: “An offer has arrived from Manchester United for a player that Xabi Alonso is loving and whose name is Aurélien Tchouaméni.

“The Real Madrid coach believes that he can be much better. He is doing very well at the Club World Cup. They (United) have offered €90million.”

Tchouameni has been on the books of Madrid since 2022 when he joined from AS Monaco.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and given six assists in 145 appearances for Los Blancos so far in his career, winning LaLiga and the Champions League once each.

Although a midfielder by trade, due to injury issues at Madrid last season, then-manager Carlo Ancelotti used Tchouameni as a central defender, with Defensa Central describing it ‘a curious metamorphosis’.

DON’T MISS 🌐Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Real Madrid stance on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

While Man Utd’s offer for Tchouameni is huge, Madrid are not tempted to cash in on the France international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid are not ‘willing’ to let the 25-year-old leave.

Alonso is well aware of Tchouameni’s ability to play as a centre-back and as a midfielder and wants him to stay.

The Madrid manager spoke highly of the Frenchman after Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Alonso said: “Our system today was defined by Aurelien Tchouameni.

“We let him analyse what’s needed and decide where he needs to be.

“In some sequences, he played high, and in others, he dropped low in a back 5. He did it really, really well.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo advice, Konate boost

Luka Modric has told Rodrygo what he should do about his future at Madrid, as Arsenal plan a big offer for the Brazil international forward.

Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Ibrahima Konate, with the France international central defender making his plan to Liverpool abundantly clear.

A Spanish report has claimed that Sunderland have made a ‘big offer’ for a rising Madrid star, but there is interest from two other Premier League clubs.

IN FOCUS: Aurelien Tchouameni at Real Madrid in 2024/25 campaign