Aurelien Tchouameni is willing to move to Manchester United and play for Michael Carrick’s side, according to a journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Real Madrid are planning to sell the midfielder if they sign Rodri from Manchester City.

Man Utd have long been interested in Tchouameni, but one would have expected the Red Devils to have given up on the prospect of signing the France international earlier this month when he decided to sign a new contract with Madrid.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on July 8 that Tchouameni has agreed on a new contract until 2031.

Los Blancos, though, have yet to make a formal announcement on the new contract for the 26-year-old, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid have also since pressed ahead with a move for Rodri, with the Manchester City defensive midfielder himself ready to switch to Estadio Bernabeu.

According to respected Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten, Madrid going for Rodri has opened the door for the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to swoop in for Tchouameni.

Mitten, who has over 396,000 followers on X, has reported that should Madrid be willing to sell Tchouameni, then the French star would be open to a move to Old Trafford, although Man Utd would then have to sort out a transfer fee and his wages.

Mitten wrote in The National: “Real Madrid gave United target Aurelien Tchouameni, 26, a three-year contract extension and improved wages in part because they didn’t think Manchester City’s Rodri was available to them.

“Then Madrid understood that Spain’s World Cup winning captain could be.

“If Madrid are to buy big then they need to sell big.

“The Spanish club are looking at multiple transfer operations right now and, should they choose to try to sell him, Tchouameni’s contract extension could help them ask for a higher fee since he previously only had two years left and they did not want him to leave for free.

“United have long admired Tchouameni and understand that the midfielder is very happy at Madrid, but would leave if they didn’t want him and, if that was the case, be open to the idea of playing for United.

“Tchouameni’s higher wages and transfer fee would be the significant issues which would need to be resolved.

“United have been offered other lower profile midfielders who’ve only played in Spain but were aware of the transition time of leaving one league and playing in the Premier League, the toughest in the world.”

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano says £70m star ‘super keen on joining Man Utd’ and provides update on TWO other midfielders

Real Madrid want to keep Aurelien Tchouameni – sources

Tchouameni is the only senior pure defensive midfielder in the entire Madrid squad at the moment.

If Rodri joins Los Blancos, then Madrid manager Jose Mourinho could play the two midfielders together in a double pivot.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have made fresh checks on Tchouameni.

However, Madrid are relaxed about the situation and have no plans of selling the midfielder this summer.

Bailey reported on July 23: “Rodri remains a priority target for Madrid, and talks over his future are ongoing.

“However, sources close to the Bernabeu have dismissed suggestions that Rodri’s potential arrival would automatically open the door for Tchouameni to leave.

“We understand that the feeling inside Madrid is that the club want both players rather than viewing one as a replacement for the other.

“Man Utd are realistic about their chances. Club sources acknowledge there is currently little indication that either Madrid or Tchouameni are looking to engineer a transfer.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd make COMPLETE U-turn on signing £70m midfielder who favours Arsenal