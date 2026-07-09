Record-breaking Man Utd transfer BLOCKED after Jose Mourinho conversation

Manchester United have Jose Mourinho to thank for failing to convince Aurelien Tchouameni to move to Old Trafford, according to two sources, as what the Real Madrid manager exactly told the midfielder during a private conversation emerges.

TEAMtalk reported back in April that Man Utd were trying to sign Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Sources told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd had made contact with the agents of Tchouameni.

As exclusively revealed at the time – and first with the news – our sources insisted that Real Madrid were pushing to convince the France international defensive midfielder to sign a new contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since been claiming that Tchouameni is Man Utd’s dream target in defensive midfield.

The Spanish media has also been drumming up Man Utd’s desire to sign Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Man Utd were prepared to pay over €100million (£85.2m, $114.4m) for Tchouameni.

Spanish Journalist Miguel Serrano subsequently reported that Madrid want €180million (£153.4m, $205.7m) for Tchouameni.

Man Utd were also said to have made an offer to the 26-year-old, which he reportedly did not reject.

Were Man Utd to pay that sum, then it would be a record-breaking fee, as Cristiano Ronaldo is Madrid’s most expensive departure at €117m (£99.7m, $133.8m) when Juventus signed him in 2018.

However, Bailey exclusively reported on July 4 that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep Tchouameni at Madrid.

Sources told us that Mourinho has made it clear to his Madrid bosses that he views the France international defensive midfielder as an important player in his team.

Madrid have publicly denied that they will sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, and Manchester City will not sell Rodri this summer.

It emerged on Wednesday night that Tchouameni has decided to sign a contract extension with Madrid until 2031, as reported by transfer journalists Romano and Ben Jacobs.

Romano has now brought a further update on the situation, claiming that Mourinho played a major role in Tchouameni’s decision to stay at Madrid.

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Mourinho convinces Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Man Utd, Madrid and Tchouameni: “Tchouameni will have a very big salary at Real Madrid.

“Everything has been agreed.

“And let me mention Jose Mourinho.

“Jose Mourinho behind the scenes was pushing to keep Tchouameni.

“He wants that kind of player as well.

“Fighters with a top mentality, physical player.

“He needs that kind of player, and so he didn’t want Tchouameni to leave at all.”

ESPN, too, has claimed that Mourinho was ‘key’ to Tchouameni’s decision to extend his deal at Madrid.

The report has stated: ‘A conversation between Jose Mourinho and Tchouameni was key to the player’s decision to stay at Real Madrid and renew his contract, a source added.

‘The new manager let him know that he would be a key player, and Tchouaméni reaffirmed his desire to remain in Madrid.’

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