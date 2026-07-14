Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd MOVE ON as reporter reveals Real Madrid ‘text’ after new contract

Manchester United could still be able to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to a reporter who covers the Red Devils, though TEAMtalk has revealed why claims that Real Madrid will sanction their star midfielder’s sale are inaccurate.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in April that Man Utd were looking into a potential deal for Tchouameni.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd had got in contact with the agents of the midfielder, who is starring for France at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Since then, speculation linking Tchouameni with Man Utd has intensified, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano consistently saying that the French star is the dream target of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

However, last week, Tchouameni committed his long-term future to Real Madrid by agreeing a new deal until 2031.

New Madrid manager Jose Mourinho had a private conversation with Tchouameni that convinced the midfielder to stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, according to Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten, Madrid could still sell the 26-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Mitten said on Talk of the Devils: “It sounds like he is, but when I spoke to somebody in Madrid after he had signed the contract, let me just read the text back – ‘They could still sell him’.

“So, there you go.

“‘They could still get him. I will try to find out’.

“So, the player has obviously done well out of this.

“This isn’t the first time that this has happened, where a Real Madrid player has benefited from Manchester United’s interest.

“Look, United were interested in him, as you would be, because he’s very good.

“As I have said on this podcast several times, the player’s perfectly happy in Madrid.

“If that situation changes, he would be perfectly happy to play for Manchester United.

“When I did some calls last week to Madrid, or actually it was the US because that’s where the journalists are covering the Spanish national team, they, one of the points put to me was Real Madrid want to buy big, so they need to sell big.

“So, who do they sell who they can get big money for?

“Fede Valverde has been told that he’s going to be captain.

“If you don’t want to be, mate, you can come to Old Trafford as well.

“There’s no issue there.

“Camavinga wouldn’t bring in as much money.

“So, that is a situation, so him signing a contract.

“I saw it sort of going off like a light – that’s it, Manchester United won’t be signing him.

“I wasn’t quite so sure that you can write off any deal until the transfer window has closed.”

When asked if there is a chance, Mitter responded: “It looks improbable.

“I think it always looked improbable.

“I think the chance comes if Real Madrid decide that they want to sell one of their very best players because they need money, and money dictates a lot of things in football.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd determined to land £60m-rated Newcastle man as star decides on Old Trafford move

Why Real Madrid will NOT sell Aurelien Tchouameni

Madrid are planning to announce Tchouameni’s new deal at the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Tchouameni could end up becoming a world champion, and Madrid will not want to sell him there at all.

The optics would be really bad for Madrid president Florentino Perez if he were to sell a player who had just won the World Cup.

Even if Tchouameni and France do not win the 2026 World Cup, Los Blancos are still unlikely to sell him this summer – just like they always were.

Tchouameni is the only senior pure defensive midfielder in the entire Madrid squad.

True, Madrid could sign a midfielder before the summer transfer window closes, but that still does not mean that they would offload a player like Tchouameni, who can also play as a centre-back.

Under Mourinho next season, Madrid are planning to win LaLiga and/or the Champions League.

Signing the likes of experienced stars like Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries indicates that Madrid are planning a full-on assault on all major competitions next season.

There is no way that Madrid would sell Tchouameni this summer.

READ NEXT: Will Real Madrid sign €70m Arsenal star for Jose Mourinho? Journalist gives one-word response