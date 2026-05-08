Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Real Madrid will sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, having made the French midfielder their “dream target”.

Madrid midfielders Tchouameni and Federico Valverde were involved in a bust-up at training this week, which saw the Uruguay international midfielder suffer ‘a cranioencephalic trauma’ and end up at the hospital.

The two players have patched things up now, with Real Madrid deciding to fine them €500,000 (£432,475, $589,675) each.

As Madrid stare at a second successive season without a major trophy, president Florentino Perez plans to rebuild the midfield in the summer transfer window.

The bust-up between Tchouameni and Valverde is only going to spark suggestions of a departure from Estadio Bernabeu this summer.

On April 22, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Manchester United want to sign Tchouameni in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have a long-standing interest in the Frenchman and have made contact with the midfielder’s representatives.

We reported at the time that Tchouameni has no desire to leave Madrid, who themselves are planning to open talks with the France international over a new contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Tchouameni’s future, following the unsavoury incidents this week.

The Italian journalist has stressed that Man Utd would love to sign the 26-year-old, but Madrid have no plans to sell him.

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Real Madrid will not sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

Romano said about Tchouameni on his YouTube channel on Friday: “For sure, the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni is making Manchester United fans ask, but now Man Utd can go and sign the player.

“Man Utd love Aurelien Tchouameni. That’s for sure.

“They believe he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.

“So, for sure, they would love to make it happen, but, at the moment, guys, I am still told that Real Madrid consider Tchouameni as an important player for present and future.

“Then, obviously, we have to understand what’s going to happen with the manager, what’s going to happen with the management, if Real Madrid want to close this story by renewing the contract of Tchouameni or not.

“There are several things to check, but, at the moment, Real Madrid are not opening the doors of an exit.

“And also Aurelien Tchouameni made a statement today, not just to apologise, but also at the end of the statement, he said we have to bring this club where it belongs from next season, and so already sending a message for the future.

“Then, if at some point, Real Madrid and Tchouameni decide to part ways this summer, Man Utd love the player, for sure, and the relationship between his agents and Man Utd is a very good relationship, but, at the moment, that’s it because it’s Real Madrid in control of the situation.

“So, nothing else to say.

“I will not link this story to the fight.”

Romano’s aforementioned comments about Tchouameni came just a day after he claimed that the French midfielder is a “dream target” for Man Utd co-owners, INEOS.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast on Thursday: “At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure.

“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.

“Now, after these kinds of situations, we have to understand, first of all, how Real Madrid will react, how the players will react, and also the managerial situation is going to be important to understand which kind of Real Madrid we will see in season 2026/27, but for sure, apart from international from Manchester United for Tchouameni, there is nothing else to say in terms of transfers.”

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