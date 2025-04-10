Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage have both criticised Andre Onana after he cost Manchester United two goals in their 2-2 draw at Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Onana was in the headlines before the game as he told reporters that he expected Man Utd to beat Lyon as they are ‘way better’. Former Old Trafford midfielder and current Lyon player Nemanja Matic hit back by calling Onana ‘one of the worst goalkeepers in United’s history’, which prompted a response from the Cameroonian.

While Matic was left on the bench, Lyon did have the last laugh as two more mistakes from Onana this season stopped Ruben Amorim’s side from giving themselves an advantage for the second leg.

Lyon took the lead in the 26th minute when Onana inexplicably failed to save Thiago Almada’s free-kick.

Leny Yoro equalised just before half time, while substitute Joshua Zirkzee thought he had won the game for the Red Devils when he headed home from a brilliant Bruno Fernandes cross in the 88th minute.

But there was time for another Onana error, as he spilled a shot from Georges Mikautadze in the last minute of second-half stoppage time, allowing Rayan Cherki to finish.

On commentary for TNT Sports, Savage called Onana’s first mistake ‘terrible’, while Scholes added at half time: “He’s probably wishing he kept his mouth shut. Awful mistake.”

Andre Onana ‘has to do better’ – Paul Scholes

After the final whistle, Scholes said: “Yeah, he was [at fault for both]. Probably more so the first one, it’s a huge mistake. The second one, a little bit more sympathy but still he has to do better. It’s a lovely finish from the lad [Cherki].”

Savage, meanwhile, was left puzzled by Amorim’s decision to change centre-backs in the 83rd minute, with Victor Lindelof replacing Harry Maguire.

“[I’m] just not sure why you would take Maguire off, your back three have defended well. I don’t understand it,” he said.

“82 minutes gone, away from home, you’ve had more chances than the opposition, your back three looks settled. Strange.

“Why would you make that change in the back three if there’s no injury?”

READ NEXT: Man Utd eyeing ‘sensational’ Champions League ‘baller’ who’s got record-shattering price tag