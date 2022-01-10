Axel Tuanzebe’s agent has taken a swipe at Manchester United after securing the defender a loan switch to Serie A giants Napoli.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the current campaign at United’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa. However, after falling out of favour with new Villa boss Steven Gerrard, it was decided to cut that loan short and move to Naples instead.

Tuanzebe is expecting to be used as immediate cover for long-term Premier League target Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegal star will be missing for the rest of the month while at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But following the move, Tuanzebe’s agent has hit out at United over their treatment of younger players. In a damning statement, Fabrizio Ferrari claims the Red Devils have no ‘policy to improve their training’ at the club.

“Tuanzebe was chosen, he’s not a fallback,” Ferrari told Radio Punto Nuovo, via Area Napoli.

“They were looking for a structured defender but with speed in his legs, and Axel married very well.

“He still has to express himself to the maximum but he’s very strong and can be very useful to Napoli.

“I believe that Manchester United has made particular decisions for the growth of their young players. I don’t think they have a policy to improve their training.

“They are confusing in the management of players under contract. Tuanzebe has returned to these managerial changes.”

Tuanzebe initially made an impact with Dean Smith’s Villa, starting seven times under the former boss.

However, after the Liverpool legend Gerrard was appointed, the defender only saw eight minutes of action in their next nine matches.

Gerrard loyalties behind Tuanzebe snub

And Tuanzebe’s brother Dimitri believes Gerrard’s connection to Liverpool was a factor’

He added: “Axel didn’t decide to move until it became very clear that he isn’t the manager’s first-choice centre-back and the Napoli offer was very tempting.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions when it comes to Axel’s time at Villa. He is loved by the fans as he contributed highly to the club’s success in the Championship. He was one of the key players that helped Villa return to the Premier League.

“However, following the arrival of Steven Gerrard at Villa Park, it felt as if the rivalry between Man United and Liverpool came to life.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Axel was very open to staying at Villa, he loves the fans, being in Birmingham. However, he also has a career that he can only build and reach his full potential in an environment where opportunities to play are fair.”

