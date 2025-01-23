Manchester United are trying to convince a top Arsenal talent to move to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has named two other clubs who are also keen on him as the Emirates Stadium faithful are sent a reminder of what happened with Chido Obi-Martin.

With Man Utd having a disappointing season, head coach Ruben Amorim is keen on strengthening his squad. The Red Devils are active in the January transfer window, with the likes of Patrick Dorgu, Victor Osimhen and Jack Grealish all linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has thrown another name into the mix. While Ayden Heaven is not a household name yet, he is one of the best young players in the Arsenal academy, and Man Utd are reportedly keen on him.

According to Romano on X, Man Utd “have made contact to Arsenal for 18 year old talent Ayden Heaven”, with the Italian journalist adding that the Red Devils “are leading the race to sign” the 18-year-old.

Romano has noted that “Eintracht Frankfurt and Barça have made approaches” for Heaven, while “Arsenal have also offered new deal” to their latest Hale End graduate.

This is not the first time that Man Utd have raided Arsenal for a young player. Earlier this season, Chido Obi-Martin completed his move to the Red Devils after leaving the Gunners.

Chido Obi-Martin went viral for scoring 10 goals in a single academy game for Arsenal and left the north London club at the end of his contract last summer.

The 17-year-old forward agreed personal terms with Man Utd and eventually make the switch to the Red Devils.

Heaven is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season, and it seems that Man Utd are trying to do a deal similar to the one they struck with Obi-Martin.

Ayden Heaven impressed for Arsenal against Man Utd

While Heaven is not a regular in the Arsenal first team, he has been in and around Mikel Arteta’s squad a number of times.

The 18-year-old left-footed central defender, who is very cultured on the ball and is calm and collected under pressure, played against Man Utd in a pre-season friendly match ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Heaven’s performance in the first half impressed Arteta, who said: “Very impressive. At 17, I don’t know how many players are able to do that on a stage like this.

“He’s lost a duel against one of the strongest and fastest players in the world [Rasmus Hojlund], it can happen, but the reaction afterwards, the composure, the quality, the body language that he had were all remarkable. I’m really happy with him.

Man Utd are in the news during the January transfer window, with a number of their players linked with an exit.

One of the Man Utd stars who could leave in January is Marcus Rashford. Barcelona and AC Milan have been linked with the forward, but he could end up staying in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that West Ham United are a genuine option for Rashford.

The Hammers are looking to sign the English forward on a loan deal in January with a view to a move in the summer of 2025.

With Rashford open to joining another club in the Premier League if he left Old Trafford this month, West Ham’s chances of bringing the Man Utd forward to London Stadium are very much alive.

Like Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho could also be on his way out of Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Napoli are keen on the Argentina international winger and have had an offer for him already turned down.

Chelsea are also showing interest in Garnacho, and the Blues will be encouraged by the player’s preference to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Man Utd this month.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is looking to enhance the quality of his squad in the middle of the season. He Is reportedly looking at LaLiga for a Moroccan winger.

According to a Spanish report, Man Utd want to sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Amorim personally wants to work with Diaz and has been impressed with his attributes, with the Red Devils planning an offer in January.

