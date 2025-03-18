Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has provided an update on his injury on social media after being stretchered off during the 3-0 Premier League win at Leicester City on Sunday evening.

The 18-year-old was handed his first league start under Ruben Amorim, having impressed off the bench and in the Europa League in recent weeks, but that ended prematurely when stayed down following a collision early in the second half at The King Power.

Heaven immediately gestured to the bench for assistance before being stretchered off and replaced by fellow Red Devils starlet Toby Collyer. He was later spotted in a walking boot as he left the ground.

Speaking after the match, Amorim was not at liberty to give a detailed update on Heaven’s injury, instead stating that the player would be assessed by the club’s medical stat this week.

And while a diagnosis has still not been revealed by Man Utd, the player himself took to Instagram to update fans on how his recovery is doing.

The former Arsenal youngster said: “Thank you guys for all the support! I have read all your messages, and I’m doing really well and recovering fast,’ the United defender said on Instagram.

United then shared Heaven’s update on their own social media, adding the caption: “We’re all with you, Ayden”.

Heaven joined United in January from Arsenal for a fee of £1.5million, becoming the second youngster to swap north London for Manchester following forward Chido Obi’s move back in September.

Amorim talks up Heaven qualities

The talented defender has certainly made a big impression on Amorim early in his United career, with the Portuguese coach raving about his abilities prior to the clash with Leicester.

“I really like his confidence, I like his pace, I think he’s good in defending the box,” Amorim said.

“He’s quite complete but he has a lot of work to do.

“In the Premier League he will face a different kind of player and he will be tested in a different way so we are trying to manage this because he is still really young.”

Legendary United forward Wayne Rooney has also been impressed by the recruitment of Heaven, along with the addition of Chido Obi.

The emergence of Heaven was good timing for the Red Devils after Lisandro Martinez suffered a season-ending ACL injury in February, while Harry Maguire has been missing lately with a calf problem.

United’s win at Leicester moved them up to 13th in the table above Tottenham, while their next outing is not until April 1 when they face a tough trip to third-placed Nottingham Forest.

