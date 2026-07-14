Manchester United are in talks to add Ayyoub Bouaddi to Michael Carrick’s side, according to a report, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, face a real challenge from Manchester City.

Man Utd’s interest in Bouaddi was first reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on December 22, 2025.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd were looking at the Lille midfielder as a long-term successor to Casemiro, who left Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd’s interest in the Morocco international midfielder had never gone away, although Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reported in June that the Red Devils were not considering making a bid for the teenager in the summer transfer window.

Sheth told Sky Sports on June 18: ‘Sky Sports News reported in January that Manchester United have Bouaddi on their list of midfield targets.

‘However, they have prioritised other midfielders this summer, agreeing a deal for Ederson with Atalanta and now pursuing Mateus Fernandes at West Ham.’

As it turned out, Man Utd decided against signing Ederson Silva from Atalanta over medical issues, and Mateus Fernandes joined Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Man Utd have struck deals for two midfielders, though, with Andrey Santos joining Chelsea and Youri Tielemans set to switch from Aston Villa.

The Premier League giants are now on the hunt for a third midfielder, with Bouaddi back on their radar.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are in talks to sign the midfielder, with Lille looking for €100million (£85.2m, $114m) for the teenager, who starred for Morocco at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Jacobs posted on X at 11:07am on July 14: “Lille seeking €100m for for Ayyoub Bouaddi, as previously revealed.

“Number would drop for suitors prepared to keep Bouaddi at Lille for a further year.

“Manchester City a leading contender, as reported last month. Arsenal and Manchester United have also been in talks.”

DON’T MISS: Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd MOVE ON as reporter reveals Real Madrid ‘text’ after new contract

Man City hatch plan to beat Man Utd to Ayyoub Bouaddi signing

Man Utd may be in talks over Bouaddi, but the Red Devils could miss out on his signing to city rivals Manchester City.

Man City are determined to sign the teenager from Lille in the summer transfer window and are willing to make him an important player in new manager Enzo Maresca’s team.

The Athletic has reported that Man City are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Bouaddi, who will soon make a decision on his future.

The trusted publication has claimed that, unlike the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd, Man City are ready to give the Lille star a place in the team rightaway.

The Athletic has reported: ‘’City, Arsenal and Manchester United are some of the teams to have been in contact with Bouaddi’s camp over the past 12 months.

‘Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos brought him to Lille in 2021, but they are not a contender this summer.

‘While there are clubs open to doing a deal now and allowing Bouaddi to continue developing at Lille for another season, it is thought City would rather integrate him immediately – especially given that his area of the pitch remains a key focus for them in the current market.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd told deal to sign £51m midfielder after Tielemans is ON as Ornstein shares ‘clear vision’