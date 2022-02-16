Man Utd have been told of the “perfect fit” to succeed Ralf Rangnick, with Mauricio Pochettino backed to pick up where Sir Alex Ferguson left off nine years ago.

Since the legendary Scot retired from the game in 2013, Man Utd have been in a never-ending transition period. David Moyes lasted less than one year before Louis Van Gaal took the reins. Both he and subsequent manager Jose Mourinho won trophies, but their style of play was derided among fans and pundits alike.

Gone was the swashbuckling style that had epitomised United in the Ferguson years. It returned in an attacking sense under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Norwegian always appeared out of his depth, and three full seasons in charge yielded no silverware.

His dismissal led to Ralf Rangnick’s appointment on an interim basis. The German could yet assume the role permanently, though it’s looking increasingly likely a different manager will be drafted in. That will allow Rangnick to them move upstairs in an advisory role.

Former Tottenham and current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino continues to be heavily linked with the post. His time in Paris has not been the smooth sailing many predicted, and barely a week goes by without fresh links to Old Trafford.

Now, former United striker Teddy Sheringham has backed Pochettino to revive the club’s fortunes in the summer. What’s more, Sheringham believes the Argentine’s style of play would continue the legacy Ferguson left.

Man Utd crowd would ‘love Pochettino philosophy’

“Manchester United have always been brought up on that vibe of taking the game to the opposition,” Sheringham said (via Goal).

“I think, if you look along those lines, I would say the perfect fit would be Pochettino, without a doubt.

“I think when he was at Tottenham he wanted the ball. He wanted to play with the ball and hurt the opposition. I think that the Manchester United crowd would love his philosophy in the way that he takes the game to the opposition.

Harry Kane to Manchester United will be Poch’s first signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane is wanted by Pochettino if becomes Manchester United manager

“Obviously, he didn’t win anything at Tottenham. But if you’ve got bigger and better players, who knows what he could achieve.

“He would be the man for me, he would be the number one choice. It’s a great experience for him.”

Sheringham baffled by Rangnick call

The former striker then took aim at the club for the way in which the season has been handled.

“It’s just a strange situation for how much of the season was left when they put him [Rangnick] in charge,” added Sheringham.

“If he leaves at the end of the season and then someone completely different, like Pochettino, comes in, it’s a whole new vibe of how you want to play football.

“This season’s going to be lost. It will be wasted and you have to start again. If the next manager brings in his own staff, his own players – it’s just a whole new revolution again. It’s such an absurd situation I see at Man United, and that’s why you get uncertainty

“You need leadership from the top to focus everybody underneath you, and then you might have a chance. Get the right manager and you never know where it’s going to take you.

“If they get it wrong again, they’re going to be in this position for another three or four years.”

READ MORE: Man Utd legend ripped apart for 2022 hopes by Liverpool and Man City legends