Manchester United are pushing to sign a midfielder worth £100m, and Bayern Munich believe he’ll head to Old Trafford, while reports suggest Bruno Fernandes may have played his ‘last game’ for the Red Devils, with a transfer now ‘increasingly likely.’

Ruben Amorim is prioritising a midfield reshuffle in the next two transfer windows as speculation mounts over the futures of Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte.

A host of exciting names have been linked with Manchester United, and we have consistently reported that Brighton star Carlos Baleba is a player that Amorim is personally a huge fan of.

The 21-year-old has struggled to find consistent form this season but remains high on the shortlist alongside the likes of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

Amid reports that United captain Fernandes is highly likely to depart the club, the Red Devils are poised to step up their interest in Baleba.

Fabrizio Romano drops Carlos Baleba update

Respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has dropped an update on the Baleba situation, hinting that he’ll end up at Old Trafford amid reported rival interest from Bayern Munich, with the German giants not confident of sealing a deal.

“One of the names I want to maintain since August on Man Utd’s shortlist is Carlos Baleba,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Because Man Utd I can guarantee that in their internal talks at the club have not stopped discussing Carlos Baleba, because Baleba is seen still as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club.

“So Baleba together with Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace and together with Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest is seen as one of the ideal midfielders for Amorim. He’s super appreciated by Man Utd.

“So then January window, January move is still seen as unlikely. But at any moment, January or summer if Brighton decide to open doors to an exit for Baleba, Man Utd remain absolutely interested in the player and remain in contact with people close to the player.

“And I can tell you more. There were rumours in December in the past couple of weeks about Bayern Munich being in talks, being interested in Baleba.

“Bayern, from what I’m told at this stage, are not working on a deal for Baleba. They feel that the player wants to stay in England and already last summer wanted to go to Man Utd. Bayern are informed about that.”

As mentioned and previously reported, Brighton value Baleba at £100m and are very reluctant to sell him for any less.

Bruno Fernandes exit ‘increasingly likely’

Fernandes, 31, has been heavily linked with moves away from United since an explosive interview was released two weeks ago.

He criticised some of his teammates, and said the club would’ve been happy to cash in on him over the summer – something he says “hurt” him.

The United hierarchy were shocked and annoyed by the Portuguese’s comments and there is now uncertainty over his future. Fernandes is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but a transfer over the next few weeks can’t be ruled out.

Football Insider state in a new update that United are ‘increasingly likely’ to ‘cash in’ on Fernandes in the January transfer window.

He remains the subject of ‘strong Saudi interest’ and there are ‘clubs willing to offer him huge packages to complete a move next month.’

The possibility of a winter exit is said to be ‘greater than previously.’ It could be of United’s final opportunities to command a big fee for Fernandes, whose contract expires in 2027, though the club do have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

With Fernandes currently sidelined, the suggestion is that he may have already played his final game for United.

Along with his Saudi suitors, Bayern are a side who have previously shown interest in Fernandes.

Man Utd starlet picks England over Ghana

In other news, United’s promising centre-back Ayden Heaven has reportedly rejected the chance to switch his international allegiance from England to Ghana, according to the BBC.

Heaven, 19, has represented England at different age groups but is eligible to play for Ghana through a grandparent, and it’s no shock that the Black Lions are eager to secure his services.

However, the report states that Heaven wants to “represent England at senior level,” putting an end to the speculation. It will, however, be a challenge for him to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s side for the coming year’s World Cup.

