Baffling Man Utd swap deal talked up as Euro giants eye Alejandro Garnacho for top Ratcliffe target

Manchester United are extremely interested in Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer but luring him away from the Italian giants will be no easy task.

Reports suggest that the Brazilian defender is valued at approximately £51m by Max Allegri’s side and the Red Devils could offer players in exchange to drive that price down.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering offering Mason Greenwood – who will likely be leaving Man Utd at the end of the season regardless – in a swap deal for Bremer.

Juventus have been heavily linked with Greenwood in recent weeks, so there have been suggestions that they could entertain the idea of a deal like this.

READ MORE: Ten Hag slammed by Ian Wright for causing Man Utd ‘chaos’ with two decisions

However, according to CalcioMercato, Juventus have responded by asking for another of Man Utd’s players – Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine international has undoubtedly been one of the standout performers in Erik ten Hag’s side this season having made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and making four assists in the process.

Juventus ask for Garnacho in Man Utd swap deal

Man Utd value Garnacho extremely highly and while the report does not give a definitive answer to Juventus’ bold request, it’s fair to say that Ratcliffe will not be swapping him for Bremer.

The Ineos chief’s vision for the Red Devils is to turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop hot prospects and allowing the 19-year-old winger to leave would therefore make zero sense.

A report in January claimed that Man Utd value Garnacho at over £80m, which is far more than Bremer’s price tag of £51m.

With a swap deal now looking unfeasible, Man Utd will likely have to match Juventus‘ price demands if they are to sign Bremer this summer.

The defender has been in fine form this season, making 31 Serie A appearances so far and helping his side to 15 clean sheets in the process.

The futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans at Old Trafford are all uncertain, so Ratcliffe may have to bring in more than one new centre-back.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, another player Man Utd are extremely keen on is Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, who will command a fee in excess of £70m.

With that in mind, Man Utd could potentially end up spending more than £120m on defensive recruits in the upcoming transfer window.

DON’T MISS: Sir Jim Ratcliffe initiates contact with elite Man Utd manager target as Ten Hag exit accelerates