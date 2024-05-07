Man Utd are ready to sell Mason Greenwood this summer with Barcelona among his suitors

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been the subject of firm interest from Barcelona ahead of the transfer window it has been confirmed – and now the outspoken president of Getafe, Angel Torres, has gone public with the Red Devils’ plans for the player this summer.

The 22-year-old forward moved to Spain on a season-long loan deal last summer after it was deemed to controversial to continue with his Old Trafford career for now. And while the once-capped England striker saw serious charges against him dropped after the withdrawal of a key witness, it was decided it would be in everyone’s best interests if Greenwood moved overseas to resume his career.

And after careful consideration that saw the likes of Lazio and Fenerbahce both make an approach, those nearest to the player opted for a move to Madrid’s third side, Getafe, as the ideal place to help get his career back on track.

His arrival in the Spanish capital was very much lauded too, with Greenwood declared as the Getafe GOAT and with United going out of their way to ensure their asset was looked after in the best way possible.

Clearly the move has paid dividends with Greenwood keen to make up for lost time and the 18 months of inactivity he had while facing the legal charges against him.

During his time in LaLiga, Greenwood has scored 10 goals, adding another six assists – and all from just 28 starts.

Understandably, that form has alerted a number of top European sides about the prospects of a deal, especially with his current deal at Old Trafford due to expire in summer 2025.

Mason Greenwood: Getafe president reveals Barcelona transfer interest

To that end, the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have all been credited with having an interest in the player this summer.

And while a return to Old Trafford cannot be entirely ruled out – especially with United looking to sell Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and potentially Antony too – Greenwood has also emerged on Barcelona‘s radar too.

The LaLiga giants are likely to let Raphinha and Ansu Fati leave this summer so are in the market for another winger. But having been linked to the likes of Nico Williams, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Dani Olmo, they could yet turn to Greenwood, especially with money likely to be tight at the Nou Camp this summer.

Now their interest in signing the Bradford-born forward have been confirmed for the first time – by Getafe president Torres, who has spoken out on the player’s future in a high-profile interview.

“If it depends on the boy and his parents, where he will continue next year,” Torres told Radio Marca.

“The news we have from last week is that if there is a good offer Manchester United would like to sell, because he won’t return there, so we will have to wait a month and a half or two months, until the end of June… but if it depends on him and the family, they are very happy [at Getafe] and very happy with the fans.

“He hadn’t played for 16 months when he arrived and we’ve got him back, he’s scored eight goals in the league and two in the cup and he’s given a great performance.”

Man Utd transfer plans for Greenwood revealed

Confirming Barcelona’s interest and of Man Utd’s plans for the player, Torres revealed his confidence of retaining the player’s services for a little while longer at least.

“What I think is that he is going to stay [at Getafe].

“He’s going to stay another year or half a year, until January. This year starting from scratch can be a spectacle.

“The only one I have spoken to about Greenwood, to ask about the possibility, is [Barcelona president, Joan] Laporta, the day we played, that they like him and so on, but of course, to sign, all the teams, not only Barcelona, but Atlético, Getafe, everyone, need to sell and then buy, that’s why it’s going to be a long summer.

“I spoke to Laporta and Deco [Barca sporting director], who I have a good relationship with, but the situation in Spanish football is that first you have to sell to be able to sign and that is the problem that 80% of clubs have.”

Asked again about their chances of keeping Greenwood at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Torres concluded: “If it depends on the parents and the club; I think he will continue another year.

“Manchester’s idea is to sell if there is a good offer, we will have to wait. I think he will stay!”