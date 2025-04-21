Barcelona have reportedly drawn up an offer as they try to complete a dazzling deal for Marcus Rashford, with the out-on-loan Manchester United star having decided where he wants to play next.

Rashford failed to impress Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim with his standards in training earlier this season, which resulted in the forward getting dropped from the first-team squad entirely. Rashford was subsequently linked with a host of clubs before joining Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has looked revived away from Old Trafford, with Unai Emery working wonders for his confidence.

So far, Rashford has notched three goals and six assists in 16 appearances for Villa. He impressed in the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, despite Villa bowing out of the competition, and this has led to renewed talk about his future.

Villa have the option to sign Rashford permanently for £40million (€47m / $53m) this summer, though they are still weighing up the move.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are hoping to capitalise on this uncertainty by convincing the striker to move to Catalonia.

Barcelona are supposedly ‘preparing a €40m (£34m / $45.5m) offer’ to capture Rashford.

The Blaugrana believe Rashford is having a ‘standout’ season now that he has moved away from United temporarily and are ‘determined’ to complete a summer deal for him.

Barca chiefs think the England international would fit ‘perfectly’ in Hansi Flick’s team. They are confident about the signing too, as the report adds that a move to Barca would be Rashford’s ‘dream’.

It is suggested that he might reject the chance to join Villa permanently in order to push for a blockbuster transfer to the LaLiga leaders.

But such a deal would need the green light from all parties, including United. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would lower their demands to £34m given Rashford’s upturn in form.

Marcus Rashford hoping to join Barcelona

It emerged last week that Rashford would ideally like to play for Barca next as he eyes a new chapter in Spain. The player had hoped to join Barca in January but they could not afford to sign him at that point.

Deco, Barca’s sporting director, is aiming to offload at least one or two players to help meet Rashford’s wage demands at the second time of asking.

It was claimed on Sunday that United could look to include Rashford in a stunning swap deal for a Villa ace.

The latter has admitted he was ‘fuming’ at being dropped for Rashford in Villa’s two Champions League games against PSG.

Alan Shearer thinks there is ‘no way back’ for Rashford at United even though his performances have improved while out on loan.

United boss Ruben Amorim has ‘made it clear he doesn’t want him’ as the Red Devils prioritise attacking signings this summer.

How would Rashford fit in at Barcelona?

A dream destination for Rashford – which might yet become reality – would be Barcelona.

If he leaves the Premier League, moving to LaLiga could be the next best thing – and Barcelona would be an illustrious destination.

They do have a high-performing left-winger in their current squad already; Raphinha is averaging almost a goal-per-game when playing on the left this season and scored a brace from that position in the Supercopa De Espana final on January 12.

That said, Raphinha isn’t so tied down to one position. The Brazil international has played on the right wing or in attacking midfield at other times this season, while his deputy on the left, Ansu Fati, is regarded as a fading talent, so there could be occasions when Rashford would be turned to in his favourite position as a different rotation option.

However, Raphinha playing on the right to accommodate Rashford would mean Lamine Yamal or Ferran Torres would likely have to drop out, and Barcelona have been insistent on not blocking the teenager’s development in particular.

If he wants to play as a striker, meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is the man Rashford would have to displace. And unsurprisingly, his goals-to-games ratio isn’t far off one in one either, so he would be a big obstacle to starting opportunities.

At the age of 36, though, the Poland striker can’t necessarily play 90 minutes every week (though he pretty much did in November’s LaLiga schedule, for example). It’s likely Barcelona will be considering their options for Lewandowski’s long-term successor, but would they give that opportunity to someone like Rashford?