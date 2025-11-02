Manchester United are already in negotiations with Barcelona over the future of Marcus Rashford, though there is still one big hurdle for a permanent transfer to take place.

Rashford, 28, was loaned to Barcelona over the summer after he fell out of favour with Ruben Amorim, and he has had a fantastic start to life with his new club.

The forward has notched five goals and seven assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far, and is quickly becoming a fan favourite.

The loan agreement gives Barcelona the option to sign Rashford permanently for around £28m next summer, and he reportedly agreed to take a 25 percent pay cut to ensure the move went through.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, as cited by The Mirror, Barcelona are working to ‘outline an agreement’ with United. Following the discussions, they plan to decide whether to activate the buy clause.

The report claims that Barcelona are leaning towards a ‘yes’, but the issue that could prevent Rashford’s permanent signing is his contract and salary. That is why they are exploring offering Rashford a long-term deal on reduced wages, it’s stated. As mentioned, Rashford has already accepted a pay cut this season, so it remains to be seen whether he’d be willing to drop any lower and agree different personal terms.

Rashford’s representatives have already ‘held discussions’ with Barcelona and are ‘willing’ to reach an agreement running until the summer of 2030, it’s claimed.

Man Utd have no regrets over Rashford exit

Rashford himself has made clear that he is enjoying life with Barcelona, and wants to stay at the club for as long as possible.

“I am really enjoying my time in Spain; the weather is the best,” he said. “[It’s been] A very big change,” Rashford said in an interview. “I’m learning every day, I’m enjoying it a lot. I hope to be here for a long time.”

Some United supporters may be questioning why United decided to let Rashford go, given his excellent impact for Barcelona so far.

However, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk on October 28 that his form is actually good news for United.

“I do not believe Man Utd have regrets over loaning Rashford to Barcelona,” Jones stated.

“To be honest, I think the way it’s working out is actually quite good for them. He was never going to recapture form at Man Utd, and his value was going down.

“They have also managed to avoid the potential nightmare of him doing well at another Premier League club.

“They will now have the chance of cashing in at a value they are happy with.

“Ideally, none of this would have happened and Rashford would have remained at United, but it just was not possible with the way things were going under Amorim and everyone has moved on.

“He has ended up joining the only other club he wanted to play for, and now that deal will most probably be made permanent.”

