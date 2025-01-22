Barcelona hold interest in Alvaro Fernandez Carreras after he starred against them in the Champions League, with the move potentially giving Manchester United a big decision to make.

Carreras initially joined Benfica on loan from Man Utd in January, before the transfer became permanent for €6million (£5m / $6.3m) last summer. The left-back has established himself as a key player for Benfica, having featured 30 times this season and chipped in with three goals and four assists.

Carreras helped Benfica win the Portuguese League Cup earlier this month, while he also put in an exciting performance during the dramatic 5-4 defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday.

He set up Vangelis Pavlidis for Benfica’s early opener but went on to give away a penalty by pulling back Lamine Yamal in the box, which allowed Robert Lewandowski to score from 12 yards out.

Despite conceding that spot-kick, Carreras earned admirers on the night as he caused Barca problems with his marauding runs down the left flank.

As per Spanish outlet Sport, Barca sporting director Deco was hugely impressed by Carreras’ performance and has subsequently added the 21-year-old to his wish list.

Deco believes Carreras can compete with Alejandro Balde for a place in Hansi Flick’s starting lineup.

Although, Barca will need to sell at least one player before they can afford to snare Carreras. Benfica know they have a ‘diamond’ on their hands and have given him a big €50m (£42.2m / $52.2m) price tag as a result.

United will be keeping tabs on the situation amid news of Barca’s interest. That is because Carreras was on United’s books before heading to Benfica, and a buy-back clause was included in the deal which took him to Portugal.

That clause stands at €20m (£16.9m / $20.9m), which looks like a bargain given the Spaniard’s form. United have the opportunity to re-sign Carreras until summer 2026, which will give Ruben Amorim some serious thinking to do.

Carreras an easy signing option for Amorim

Amorim wants a new left wing-back to join as he does not trust the fitness of Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia. United have agreed to sign Diego Leon this summer, but he is only 17 and is considered an option for the future.

United are monitoring players such as Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) and Miguel Gutierrez (Girona) to replace Shaw, while they have also entered talks with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu.

But their buy-back clause means Carreras can be considered a cheap and easy option to bolster Amorim’s squad.

United generally have control of Carreras’ future, and they must decide whether to bring him back to Old Trafford or allow another European giant such as Barca to swoop in at some stage in the future.

Man Utd linked with shock move; Rashford to Barcelona latest

Meanwhile, an ambitious report has claimed United is one potential destination for Jack Grealish if he leaves rivals Manchester City.

Grealish’s future at City is ‘increasingly uncertain’ as he has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

United are thought to be keeping tabs on the situation, though this deal looks like a particularly tough one to complete.

Marcus Rashford is waiting to see if he will be able to join a new side before the winter deadline on February 3.

Reports in the Catalan media state Barca have ramped up their pursuit of Rashford by entering talks with his camp.

The Blaugrana are fearful that they could lose out on Rashford, with Borussia Dortmund a concrete option for the forward.

Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia are expected to leave Barca to make room for Rashford on the wage bill.

