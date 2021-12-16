Barcelona are reportedly ready to listen to offers of a certain price for Frenkie De Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United and two of their Premier League rivals.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax with great promise in 2019. The transfer cost an initial €75m. Since then, the Dutchman has been trying to justify his high valuation.

He made 42 appearances in his debut season with the club and 51 in all competitions last year. Despite his prominence, though, his future at Camp Nou is at risk.

Reports have cast doubt on how long De Jong will be staying at Barca amid their financial difficulties. They may have to clear him out to make space for potential targets.

A new report from Fichajes has confirmed that could be the case. Barcelona are intent on winning the race for Erling Haaland in 2022, but cannot afford him without moving a major player of their own on first.

De Jong looks likely to be the casualty. According to Fichajes, Barcelona have told the midfielder’s suitors that they will make him available next year.

His father recently hinted that was an option and Barca now agree. To sanction his departure and raise a budget for Haaland, though, they have set a high asking price.

It is claimed that Barca will want €90m to let the 24-year-old leave. They could drop their demands slightly if they can sell some fringe players, like Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest or Clement Lenglet, too.

City and United want Frankie de Jong but player’s father has an issue Frankie de Jong fits for both Manchester City and Manchester United but his father has a problem with the weather in Manchester and says “it does matter”

But Xavi has given his backing to the decision to offload De Jong. He feels well covered enough in midfield thanks to the emergence of Gavi, in addition to other top prospects Pedri and Nico.

Therefore, De Jong is in the shop window – and there are three Premier League clubs considering him.

Frenkie De Jong has five suitors

An update from Fichajes has revealed the five clubs who are interested in signing the former Willem II player.

Man Utd are mentioned due to the fact that Paul Pogba is approaching the end of his contract. The France international could leave for free for a second time in his career.

It would be a major blow for United after how much they invested to bring him back to the club in 2016, even if they haven’t always seen his best since.

After the form he was in prior to his injury this season, they will need to find a way to replace his influence. De Jong could be the solution.

However, he is also a target for their neighbours Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is an admirer of his former club’s player. He could be tempted to add him to a title-winning squad.

And one of the teams looking to dethrone City, Chelsea, also have their own interest in De Jong.

The Champions League winners want to reinforce their squad further to maintain their high levels of competitiveness. Midfield is an area they want to strengthen amid doubts over the future of Saul Niguez after his loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

In addition, Fichajes mention Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich as clubs who could give him another option in Europe.

Only time will tell who is willing to meet Barcelona’s asking price and how De Jong would feel about each destination.

His father did suggest the bad weather in Manchester could be taken into consideration, even if the good quality of football there would be more important when coming to a decision.

READ MORE: Man Utd only serious Haaland bidder but need Rangnick to pull off one last condition of deal