Barcelona are seeking to reunite one of their standout stars with a Manchester United player who is growing ‘tired of his situation’ at Old Trafford.

Manchester United eased the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend when thumping Tottenham 3-0. The result was owed in large part to the bold changes in both tactics and personnel Solskjaer was willing to make.

The Norwegian switched to a back three and his centre-backs looked all the more comfortable for it. Edinson Cavani was recalled to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up top, though that left the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood kicking their heels on the bench.

And despite the multitude of changes, another player who was again overlooked was Donny Van de Beek.

The Dutchman, 24, is firmly out of favour under Solskjaer. He has the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic ahead of him in the central midfield pecking order.

The Daily Mail recently reported the Dutchman has changed agent from Guido Albers to Ali Dursun. It was speculated that decision was made in order to help boost his chances of securing a move away.

Dursun also represents former Ajax teammate and fellow Dutch international, Frenkie de Jong. And Goal (citing Spanish outlet AS), reveal a reunion at Barcelona could be on the cards.

They claim the cash-strapped Spaniards are weighing up a January loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer down the line.

They’re deemed to be monitoring Van de Beek’s situation closely, and the article claims the midfielder is unhappy with life in Manchester.

They state ‘it is clear’ to him that he ‘wants to go out in winter.’ Furthermore, he is described as being ‘tired’ of his situation at Old Trafford, namely the lack of minutes on the pitch he is afforded.

Barcelona are therefore ‘hopeful’ the lure of playing alongside De Jong will prove pivotal. The switch of agent to Dursun will also aid their cause.

“Shocking” – Solskjaer chastised over Cavani snub

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani deserves to be starting every game for Manchester United, claims one pundit who thinks Solskjaer’s reluctance to use him has been one of the biggest question marks of their season.

Cavani was back on the scoresheet for United on Saturday as they condemned Tottenham to a 3-0 defeat. Solskjaer said in the aftermath that the 34-year-old striker had thoroughly impressed in training during the week. It seems he has earned himself plenty more opportunities by backing that up on the pitch.

Someone who thinks Cavani should be playing a lot more is pundit Frank McAvennie.

“If you play Cavani, you will see results,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “Cavani is a great striker, I have been saying this for weeks. He needs to be starting. It’s one of the reasons I have been questioning Ole. It’s so obvious to me.

“The whole thing is shocking, Cavani should be in there every game. He scored bags of goals last season and he’s just been sat on the bench for most of this season. Just play your best players. I don’t get why Man United are relying on players who are unproven.

“Some of the lads who have been playing are very talented but they lack the experience of Cavani. He scores goals, it’s what he does. Start him and you will see results.”

