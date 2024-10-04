Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is being courted by Barcelona and Juventus, and a report has predicted ‘massive’ bids with United’s valuation of the Argentine unlikely to deter the suitors.

Garnacho has racked up seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in just 503 minutes of action across all competitions this season. The 20-year-old is one of the brightest young stars at Man Utd and according to Erik ten Hag, is already his most influential attacker.

Garnacho was reportedly not deemed fit enough to start in Man Utd’s 3-3 clash with FC Porto on Thursday night. However, he was brought on from the bench and speaking post-match, Ten Hag spoke highly of the Argentine when explaining his thinking behind the half-time substitution that saw Marcus Rashford removed.

“Garnacho was my best player on Sunday by far and also in many other games,” Ten Hag stressed. “I think in the season as I assess it so far, he is bringing us so far the offensive threat by creating chances, assists, also scoring. Garnacho, we also had to play him as well and we have two very good players over that side.”

But according to a fresh update from the Sun, Garnacho’s future could lay with Barcelona or Juventus.

Both European giants are understood to be monitoring Garnacho and both are reportedly ‘willing to try to tempt United with a massive bid in the summer.’

How high the clubs are willing to go remains to be seen, though per the report, Man Utd’s valuation of Garnacho is a somewhat modest £50m.

Ten Hag sacking could ensure Garnacho stays

Per the Sun, Barcelona and Juventus feel Garnacho is gettable thanks to a reported row between the winger and his manager.

Back in September Garnacho liked a social media post that centred on Cristiano Ronaldo being critical of Ten Hag.

Whether related or not, Garnacho has spent more time on the bench than he would’ve expected this season, with the winger afforded just three starts from a possible 10.

The Sun state Barcelona and Juventus have been put on ‘red alert’ by Garnacho’s ‘situation.’ Of course, a rumoured managerial change after Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa could turn the ‘situation’ on its head.

According to Dutch icon Ruud Gullit, Garnacho has already inadvertently signalled he’s finished with Ten Hag through his body language.

Ten Hag spoke at length with Garnacho on the touchline ahead of his substitution in the 1-1 draw with Twente last week. But according to Gullit, the Argentine’s actions suggested he wanted nothing to do with his manager as he was getting himself prepared to replace Amad Diallo.

“[Ten Hag] wanted to have a meeting with Garnacho, but he didn’t feel like it at all,” Gullit said.

“Garnacho was preparing to come on and Ten Hag kept talking to him. “You can just see it when a player thinks: ‘Leave me alone, man!’.”

TNT Sports pundits, Owen Hargreaves and Karen Carney did not hold back when tearing into Man Utd's efforts in Portugal.

Man Utd have reportedly drawn up a £34m bid for Benfica winger Kerem Akturkoglu.

TEAMtalk insider, Rudy Galetti, has revealed the inside track on Man Utd's new manager hunt.

Two names – Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri – figure prominently on their shortlist and per Galetti, it's Tuchel who is 'number one.'

