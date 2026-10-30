Barcelona launch enquiry for Man Utd star as decision made on Old Trafford exit – Exclusive

Barcelona have made enquiries about Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez as they assess their options for a new left-sided centre-back ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Catalan giants are considering an approach in the New Year, with Martinez among the names under consideration as they look to strengthen Hansi Flick’s defensive options.

We understand the 28-year-old has indicated to United that he is ready to move on from Old Trafford in the summer, whether that means leaving when his contract expires or the club agreeing a sale beforehand.

Martinez’s current deal runs until the summer, although United have the option to extend it by a further 12 months. Exercising that clause would give the Red Devils greater control over his future and protect his transfer value.

However, Barcelona’s interest could present an opportunity for both clubs to bring forward a potential departure. We understand enquiries and conversations have already taken place, with Martinez remaining highly regarded by several clubs across Europe.

Barcelona’s search for a left-sided defender is not new. They made the position a priority last summer, with Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni their leading target.

The Italian remains high on their list, but securing him would be difficult, particularly during the January window.

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Barcelona add Lisandro Martinez to defender shortlist

Flick has considerable faith in Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia, but Barcelona want to add an experienced option to their defensive ranks.

They have looked at other high-profile candidates, including Arsenal pair Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori, and Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, although deals for any of those would be hugely difficult to negotiate at any point, let alone midway through the season.

That has prompted the club to explore more attainable alternatives. We understand that Real Betis defender Natan and Martinez are both on Barcelona’s list of potential January targets.

The Brazilian, formerly of Napoli, is viewed as a more affordable option, and Barcelona have also held conversations about his availability. However, there are questions over whether he would represent a significant enough upgrade to justify a move.

Martinez, by contrast, offers the experience and quality Barcelona are seeking. Despite a difficult period at United, the Argentine remains well regarded on the continent and is admired by the Spanish champions.

Man Utd facing big decision on Martinez future

His relationship with United has also come under scrutiny following the club’s recent difficulties. Martinez criticised the situation at Old Trafford before subsequently issuing a public apology, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his longer-term future.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen in January, but any incoming deal could depend on creating room in their squad and finances.

That is one reason the club have accelerated discussions over Ronald Araujo, with a potential departure for the defender capable of helping fund and facilitate their recruitment plans.

The intention is to make progress during the winter window rather than wait until the summer, although much will depend on whether Barcelona can agree the necessary departures and find a deal that works for all parties.

For United, Martinez’s situation presents a decision of their own.

They can activate the extension in his contract to retain control of his future, but Barcelona’s enquiries have opened up the possibility of a January exit for a player who has already indicated he is prepared to leave Old Trafford.

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