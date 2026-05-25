NEW Marcus Rashford ‘talks this week’ after Man Utd ‘tell’ Barcelona FINAL decision

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Manchester United and Barcelona will hold fresh talks this week about the future of Marcus Rashford, according to a reliable source, as the stance of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, becomes clear.

With Barcelona’s season finished, Rashford’s loan deal from Man Utd is effectively over.

The winger will now team up with the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

As part of the loan agreement with Man Utd, Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s deal permanent for €30million (£26m, $35m).

The deadline is fast approaching, though, with Barcelona having to make a final decision by June 15.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rashford is keen on staying at Barcelona.

Barcelona want to keep Rashford, too, with Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick having told the club’s president, Joan Laporta, and sporting director, Deco, that he wants the former Aston Villa loanee to be part of his team.

However, Barcelona are not willing to pay the €30m (£26m, $35m) fee needed to sign Rashford on a permanent deal this summer.

Sources have told us that Barcelona want another loan deal for next season before making it permanent in 2027.

Man Utd, though, are not willing to accept these terms and are adamant that Barcelona pay them the €30m (£26m, $35m) fee now, if they want to keep Rashford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that there will be new talks between Man Utd and Barcelona over Rashford this week.

According to the talkSPORT journalist, Barcelona could still trigger the buy clause.

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Man Utd and Barcelona ‘talks’ over Marcus Rashford

Jacobs wrote on X at 3:16pm pm May 25: “Barcelona set for talks this week with Manchester United to try and agree a deal for Marcus Rashford.

“Rashford has terms in place and is waiting for a club-to-club solution.

“#MUFC have consistently told Barcelona to pay the €30m clause.”

Jacobs has added in talkSPORT that ‘Barcelona are optimistic on signing Rashford’.

The report has revealed that the Spanish champions ‘have not ruled out paying the €30m [£26m] even though they wish to exhaust other options first’.

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