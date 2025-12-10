Marcus Rashford hailed as ‘revolutionary’ in Barcelona media as Man Utd sent transfer ‘demand’

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been praised again in the Spanish media for his heroics for Barcelona against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, after sources told TEAMtalk the demand that the England international forward has made of Manchester United about his future.

Rashford has been a star for Barcelona ever since he got his dream move to the defending Spanish champions in the summer of 2025 after signing a loan deal from Man Utd. Barcelona have an option to make it permanent for €30million (£26.2m, $35m), and based on his performances for Hansi Flick’s side, it would make sense for the Blaugrana to trigger that option next summer.

The 28-year-old has scored six goals and given 11 assists in 21 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, helping the Blaugrana to the top of LaLiga table.

Barcelona have also picked up 10 points from six matches in the Champions League, with their latest win in Europe’s premier club competition coming on Tuesday evening.

Flick’s side came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at

Spotify Camp Nou, with Rashford providing the assist for Jules Kounde’s first goal in the 50th minute.

Rashford did not start the match, with Flick deploying Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on the wings.

The Man Utd-owned winger, though, came on for Fermin Lopez at the start of the second half, and his performance in the win for Barcelona hugely impressed the Catalan media.

While describing Rashford as “influential”, Mundo Deportivo noted: “He proved Flick right by immediately shaking up Barca’s offensive method, generating two goal-scoring opportunities: one was not and the other was after an anthological cross for the 1-1.”

Sport gave Rashford 7 out of 10 in their Player Ratings, and while describing his performance as “revolutionary”, it noted: “His entrance to the field completely changed the game.

“The cross that put Kounde’s head for the first Barca goal was an absolute delicacy.”

Marcus Rashford ‘a jewel’ for Barcelona

Sport also did a separate feature on Rashford, noting how the Man Utd-owned forward starred against Newcastle United and Olympiacos in the Champions League.

The Barcelona-centric Catalan media outlet noted: “Although it is undeniable that since Raphinha returned, Barca has made a qualitative and competitive leap, a profile like Rashford is a jewel for the Blaugrana wardrobe.

“He is a different player, with great ball hitting and very powerful in the one-on-one.

“The economic situation of the Catalan entity will make it difficult to sign when the season ends, and the sports management led by Deco does not want to make a hasty decision, but the Manchester footballer continues to give arguments to fulfil the dream of extending his journey at the Spotify Camp Nou.”

Rashford’s latest impressive performance for Barcelona comes after TEAMtalk revealed the demand that the forward has made of Man Utd.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 9 that Rashford has made “a transfer demand” of Man Utd to sell him only to Barcelona in 2026.

While there is interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain in Rashford, the Englishman has made it clear to his parent club, Man Utd, that he only sees himself at Barcelona in the long term.

Bailey reported that “Rashford has again made it very clear to United that they should not even contemplate talking to other suitors – as he won’t play for anyone else”

